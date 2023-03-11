‘I Think About It Everywhere I Go!’ Whitmer Tells Chris Wallace She Still Feels Unsafe After Trump ‘Made Me A Target’

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer told CNN anchor Chris Wallace that she still thinks about the risks to her safety after former President Donald Trump “made me a target” during his presidency.

On this week’s edition of HBO Max and CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Wallace interviewed Whitmer and actor/entrepreneur Jessica Alba.

During his interview with Whitmer, Wallace asked about Trump’s attacks on her during the beginnings of the pandemic, and how it affected her family:

WALLACE: Your husband, who was a dentist, retired eight years before intended to because of all the threats and the fact he didn’t have security. How much did this shake your family up? Being under this kind of threat?

WHITMER: Well, it was hard, my whole family’s made sacrifices. My, you know, my girls, I remember, we were all home and there were people with long guns on the front lawn, right outside the gate. And they came on this and what’s going on and you could hear it, the vitriol and the ugliness. The threat started spilling over to my husband’s office and his staff was worried he was worried that his patients might be in danger and he decided to look into selling his practice and he did and it’s been okay. But it’s a big sacrifice that that all people in office and families make.

WALLACE: and even for someone known as Big Gretch. This must have shaken you I mean, obviously personal threat to your safety, but the idea that there are crazy people out there, your husband, your children, could also be..

WHITMER: I think about it everywhere I go, Chris, you know, the former president made me a target and threw a lot of gas on the fire and it has continued to burn and I think about it everywhere I go. Are the people around me? Are they in danger? Do I have to worry about the state police who keep me safe? Do I have to worry when I’m in public that people near me might be exposed to it. So yeah, it’s taken a toll. But it’s not going to scare me. It’s not going to you know change who I am and the decision how I operate and how I treat people and the decisions that I have to make I’ve got a job to do and I’m going to do

WALLACE: You say you think about it all the time. It’s not I thought about it all the time. You still…

WHITMER: I do, you know, there are times when I am in public and I you know I’ve got the greatest state police detail in the world. But there are big crowds at times and it does cross my mind. I don’t I’m not obsessed with it. But it does cross my mind.