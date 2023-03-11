19-year-old woman kidnapped from Georgia Waffle House parking lot, deputies say
By WSBTV.com News Staff,
4 days ago
Georgia deputies have located a 19-year-old woman who they believe kidnapped her outside a Waffle House.
On Saturday, March 11, deputies said Rhodes had been located but the search for Walker continues.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Zkyla Avonce Rhodes was last seen with 59-year-old Willie Walker in the restaurant’s parking lot off 2057 Gordon Highway in Augusta around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
WJBF-TV in Augusta reported a witness saw Walker grab Rhodes and drag her into his car. The witness also said Walker pointed a gun at them.
