Spring breach is in full swing at New Smyrna Beach, and Volusia County law enforcement has already spread out patrols on the beach.

The incident command center is taking up the first line of parking.

Three teens are accused of dining and dashing from Ocean Breeze Tiki Grill Friday.

Read: New Smyrna Beach police to enforce curfew for minors as Spring Break begins

While the restaurant declined to comment on the incident, people in the area are happy for the extra eyes around the community.

“Anything that can assure people that everyone around the area is safe, anything around the beach and restaurant area (to make it) safer, helps the community grow,” said Chris Doyle, a New Smyrna Beach resident.

Authorities saw an 89% increase in teenage arrests from 2021 to 2022. City leaders passed a youth curfew to address this issue.

Read: New Smyrna Beach curfew: Who does it affect? What are the times & fines?

Police will also use cameras to monitor crowds and enforce the curfew, which applies to everyone 17 and younger.

The curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

City leaders said they would revisit the curfew in the fall to see how it has worked.

Read: Jimmy Hula’s set to open new restaurant in Central Florida

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.