Dillon Brooks takes swipe at Luka Doncic ahead of game

Dillon Brooks has another Western Conference opponent in his crosshairs.

The Memphis Grizzlies wing Brooks took a swipe at Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic ahead of Saturday’s meeting between their two teams. Brooks suggested that Doncic, who will not play due to a thigh injury, was ducking the Grizzlies.

“It’s goes to show that sometimes they ain’t ready to come back to a physical game,” said Brooks of Doncic’s absence, per Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal .

Saturday’s game is the first of three meetings between the two division rivals over the next ten days. The Grizzlies blew the Mavericks out 137-96 in their first matchup of the season way back in October.

The Mavericks have to be cautious with Doncic’s slightly concerning thigh injury , so he probably would not have played on Saturday no matter what. But being bold and brash is exactly what Brooks does. Earlier this week, Brooks lobbed even more savage shots at a different rival .

