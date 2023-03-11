Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
WREG

LGBTQ+ advocates hold leadership training in Memphis

By Marcus Hunter,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXKwd_0lFk7TWO00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nationally known powerhouse in supporting the LGBTQ+ community is in Memphis this weekend, following the recent passage of several new state laws targeting community members in Tennessee.

Saturday in downtown Memphis, the Victory Institute held a day-long interactive leadership development training for LGBTQ+ leaders, advocates, activists, and students from Tennessee.

Victory institute’s Executive Director Elliot Imse says more than 20 anti-LGBTQ+ pieces of legislation have been introduced in the Tennessee legislature, with many more introduced by city councils and school boards. He says the onslaught of hateful legislation requires an urgent and comprehensive response.

So, he packed his bags and traveled from Washington D.C. to Memphis.

“We’re here because part of the reason those attacks can happen is because there is so few LGBTQ people in elected office in this state,” Imse said.

One of the main reasons Victory Institute is in Memphis is to encourage members of the LGBTQ community to run for elected office.

“We want to help people across Tennessee prepare to think about running for office, and to be more engaged in the political process because having more LGBTQ people in political parties running for office or working with local campaigns is essential if we are going to make change long term,” Imse said.

According to Imse currently, there are only 10 LGBTQ folks elected to office in Tennessee.

Vaniel Simmons has been in Nashville this year listening to debates, watching the votes come in, and testifying before lawmakers, with the hopes of changing their minds about legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think if you are making laws that are targeting trans people, are you having trans people read the laws, or are you having trans people support the laws,” Simmons said.

Simmons said moving away to live a free life is not a decision they should be forced to make.

“Southern quality of life…I don’t want to give up because I was born gay. I shouldn’t have to feel the need to leave,” Simmons said.

Imse says he doesn’t believe all lawmakers voting yes are anti-LGBTQ+.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South .

“They are trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist because they think it will help them politically and it is shameful,” Isme said.

Attendees at today’s summit learned about how to get into the political process, possible challenges LGBTQ+ people could face when running for office, and the experiences of currently elected LGBTQ+ officials.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Bill to remove permitless carry legislation in Nashville, Memphis fails
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Sue O’Hearn of Woodland Presbyterian School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
TN mental health counselor loses license
Jackson, TN23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Study: $100,000 goes furthest in Memphis
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
Students join MPD for Community Cleanup Day
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Residency requirement for Memphis mayor could lead to legal showdown
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Memphis teachers head to Nashville to voice concerns
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Advocate discusses bill allowing open carry of long guns
Jackson, TN1 day ago
Tennessee GOP advance new narrow abortion exemption bill
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Memphis nonprofit aims to make positive impact through mentorship
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Miss Downtown Nashville crowned Miss Tennessee USA
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Distracted driving: Tennessee lawmakers debate appropriate penalties
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Debate over demolition of Mid-South Coliseum continues
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
Tennessee school leaders prepare for new literacy law amid teacher shortages and a tight timeline
Nashville, TN3 days ago
MPD: Woman dead after fight in Whitehaven
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
One injured in North Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
Mom accused of entering school, assaulting assistants
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Can counseling help return Ja Morant to the court?
Memphis, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy