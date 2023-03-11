Open in App
Lima, OH
The Lima News

LCA student qualifies for national competition

By Dean Brown,

4 days ago
Sarah Fickel

LIMA — Lima Christian Academy student Sarah Fickel was awarded the championship for most points scored for a young lady in the Buckeye Christian School Organization state competition.

Fickel, daughter of Rev. Jerry and Jennifer Fickel, now qualifies to enter the 47th annual American Association of Christian Schools national competition held at Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC on April 11-13, 2023.

The Lima Christian Academy, a fundamental Christian school, was founded in 1970 to train tomorrow’s Christian leaders; it enrolls students grades 1-12.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409

