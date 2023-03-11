Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte area could see wintry mix as temps plummet, NWS says. The latest forecast.

By Joe Marusak,

4 days ago

A wintry mix could fall in parts of the Charlotte region Sunday as temperatures plummet, while Charlotte should see only cold rain , the National Weather Service forecast at 3 p.m. Saturday showed.

Charlotte has a 90% chance of rain Sunday, mainly before 1 p.m., with Sunday’s high struggling to reach 44 degrees, NWS meteorologists in the Greer, South Carolina, office said in the forecast.

The day looks bleary in Charlotte. But just as quickly as the storm front moves into the area, the forecast calls for the precipitation to move out.

Monday through Thursday should be mostly sunny, but another cold air mass predicted to move into the area “could create frost and freeze issues as early as Monday night, and more likely Tuesday night” in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, according to an NWS hazardous-weather bulletin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Lows could drop to 32 degrees late Monday and early Tuesday and 28 degrees late Tuesday and early Wednesday, the forecast showed

So how close to Charlotte could a wintry mix fall on Sunday?

Sleet could mix with rain in parts of Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln and northern IredeIl counties, according to the NWS forecasts for those counties. Little or no sleet accumulations are expected in Cabarrus, Gaston and Lincoln, while less than a half-inch is possible in Statesville.

