Brooklyn, NY
1010WINS

1 dead in Brooklyn triple shooting, suspect at-large: police

By Curtis Brodner,

4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Three people were shot, one fatally, in East Flatbush on Saturday, according to police.

The shooter opened fire around 1:44 p.m. at the corner of East 45th Street and Snyder Avenue, officials said.

A man in his 40s was reportedly struck in the face. Emergency responders rushed him to Kings County Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old woman who was hit in the chest is in critical condition and another man in his 40s who was shot in the leg is stable.

Police do not yet have a description of the suspect or likely motive. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

