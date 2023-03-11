Two arrests in fatal shooting in Denver's Villa Park neighborhood

DENVER — Police in Denver announced Saturday that officers made two arrests in connection with a fatal shooting in the city’s Villa Park neighborhood last week.

Police said a man and a woman were arrested on charges of first-degree murder for the shooting death of a woman Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the area of 10th and Federal, according to a 5:49 p.m. tweet from Denver PD.

The department initially reported that the victim suffered an "unknown extent of injuries." At 3:35 p.m. Friday, Denver PD said the victim, an adult female, was pronounced dead, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity at a later time.

The names of the two suspects have been released.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are not known and are pending the release of an arrest affidavit.

