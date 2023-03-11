Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
Denver7 News KMGH

Two arrests in fatal shooting in Denver's Villa Park neighborhood

By Robert Garrison,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLdyR_0lFk0URK00

DENVER — Police in Denver announced Saturday that officers made two arrests in connection with a fatal shooting in the city’s Villa Park neighborhood last week.

Police said a man and a woman were arrested on charges of first-degree murder for the shooting death of a woman Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the area of 10th and Federal, according to a 5:49 p.m. tweet from Denver PD.

The department initially reported that the victim suffered an "unknown extent of injuries." At 3:35 p.m. Friday, Denver PD said the victim, an adult female, was pronounced dead, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity at a later time.

The names of the two suspects have been released.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are not known and are pending the release of an arrest affidavit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yd5Pj_0lFk0URK00
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Denver police increase reward to help solve local band member's 2020 homicide
Denver, CO1 hour ago
WANTED: ‘Snakebit Bandit’ sought by authorities in Colorado
Denver, CO20 hours ago
Watch: Video shows pharmacy robbery near Denver
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police arrest wanted man at northeast Aurora hotel after Wednesday standoff
Aurora, CO19 hours ago
Shots fired near a Colorado school, multiple people in custody
Brighton, CO18 hours ago
Man barricaded inside Aurora hotel room taken into custody
Aurora, CO19 hours ago
1 person injured, 3 suspects in custody after shooting in Brighton
Brighton, CO18 hours ago
Northglenn homicide suspect arrested after crash in Wheat Ridge
Northglenn, CO21 hours ago
Suspect in Colorado cold case arrested again 13 years after charges dismissed
Anchorage, AK23 hours ago
Video: Armed suspects rob Aurora pharmacy
Denver, CO1 day ago
DPD officer taken into custody on felony theft charges
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Witness didn't see what started dispute between cyclist, driver but saw how it ended – with gunfire
Denver, CO1 day ago
Aurora quadruple homicide suspect extradited from Arizona
Aurora, CO2 days ago
FOX31 viewers help service dog get surgery
Denver, CO1 day ago
Bullet hits Colorado senator's window in Aurora, shattering 'faith in my security'
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Police: Man, woman dead in murder-suicide in Estes Park
Estes Park, CO1 day ago
Denver officer arrested, accused of stealing more than $8K from private employer
Denver, CO1 day ago
Coroner identifies construction worker killed in Louisville
Louisville, CO19 hours ago
Driver, passenger shot while turning onto Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO2 days ago
12 shot in 7 separate shootings in metro over weekend
Denver, CO3 days ago
18-year-old shot after alleged road rage incident
Denver, CO3 days ago
Driver plows into Wheat Ridge shop with business owner inside
Wheat Ridge, CO1 day ago
Family of King Soopers shooting victim suing Ruger
Denver, CO2 days ago
Man shot, man arrested in shooting in southwest Fort Collins
Fort Collins, CO3 days ago
3 men shot in Aurora over stolen car dispute, police say
Aurora, CO3 days ago
Alaska man arrested for killing Colorado woman again after judge previously dismissed murder charge for lack of probable cause
Juneau, AK1 day ago
"Truly lucky:" Suspected car thief only one injured after Arvada crash
Arvada, CO2 days ago
7 separate weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 11 wounded in Denver metro
Denver, CO4 days ago
Car crashes into Wheat Ridge business
Wheat Ridge, CO2 days ago
Breaking: Wanted Man Arrested While Shoplifting in Lakewood
Lakewood, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy