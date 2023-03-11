Sunshine Skyway Bridge closes tomorrow, ahead of Skyway 10k

If you were thinking of using the Sunshine Skyway Bridge tomorrow, you might need to start thinking of another way across.

The Northbound lanes of I-275 will be CLOSED tomorrow morning from 3:30 AM until 11:00 AM due to the annual Armed Forces Skyway 10K Race.

Organizers are expecting 8,000 runners will be participating in the Skyway 10K Race.

Northbound drivers will be detoured from I-275 onto US Hwy 41.

Those participating in the run should review race rules on the Skyway 10k website.

The Southbound lanes of I-275 will remain OPEN; however, drivers will not be permitted access to the South rest area in Manatee County.

Further, the Skyway Fishing Piers, both north and south, will be closed at Midnight.

Southbound drivers are NOT permitted to stop on the Bridge.