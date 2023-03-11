Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom working with White House, Treasury after fall of Silicon Valley Bank

By Tori Gaines,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXBNl_0lFjxvVi00

( KRON ) — California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement on Saturday in response to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation seizing the assets of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday.

When is it Ok to drive after consuming marijuana?

“Over the last 48 hours, I have been in touch with the highest levels of leadership at the White House and Treasury. Everyone is working with FDIC to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible, to protect jobs, people's livelihoods, and the entire innovation ecosystem that has served as a tent pole for our economy.” — Gov. Newsom

Newsom’s statement comes just a day after news broke that Silicon Valley Bank, one of the 20 largest banks in the country, was struggling to raise $1.75 billion to strengthen its capital position after higher interest rates hit. SVB held about $210 billion in assets before the FDIC takeover, and many of those funds were tied directly to technology and venture capitalist startups.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KRON4 Breaking News

As word spread that SVB might be in trouble, investors were reportedly advised to pull at least some of their funds out of the bank. This caused a panic, and the panic lead to the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation closing the bank and handing it over to the FDIC as receiver.

The FDIC created the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara (DINB) and transferred all FDIC-insured deposits over from SVB. Those insured funds will be available to depositors on Monday morning, according to the FDIC.

KRON ON is streaming now

The challenge for many investors who held their funds at SVB is that only the first $250,000 of funding was FDIC-insured. The FDIC broke down how the remaining uninsured funds would be handled:

“The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week. Uninsured depositors will receive a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their uninsured funds. As the FDIC sells the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, future dividend payments may be made to uninsured depositors.” — Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

The Associate Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Altoona bank: There “is no change” after California, New York bank failures, Penn State finance experts agree
Altoona, PA2 days ago
Major changes coming to California’s rooftop solar rules
San Diego, CA17 hours ago
San Francisco no longer in drought according to latest data
San Francisco, CA1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look back: California finally ends COVID-19 state of emergency
Pleasanton, CA2 days ago
California Republicans undecided but excited
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
A noisy fight over student parties amplifies California housing crisis
Berkeley, CA3 days ago
2 California cities have worst air pollution in US: study
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy