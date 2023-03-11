Open in App
Tigard, OR
KOIN 6 News

Police: One shot, killed in Tigard parking lot, suspect detained

By Andrew Foran,

4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man was detained Saturday morning who Tigard police said was involved in a fatal shooting.

According to police, officers responded at around 1 a.m. to the report of a man with a gunshot wound in a parking lot at 13075 Southwest Pacific Highway. The report also said that the suspect had left the scene in a vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene they attempted to save the man’s life, but officials said they were unsuccessful.

During the investigation at the scene, authorities shared that the suspect vehicle was located driving away from the scene on Pacific Highway.

After a short pursuit, officers were able to stop the vehicle and detained two occupants, one of whom was identified as the suspect in the shooting, according to authorities.

The investigation is still underway, but police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

