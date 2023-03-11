Open in App
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie: Mark Wahlberg

4 days ago

We all know, Loco is THE place to be in the neighborhood for tacos and margs. Well, evidently so does Mark Wahlberg. The Dorchester native and actor stopped by Loco to promote his tequila brand, Felcha Azul Tequila on Saturday.

We hear he hung out at the bar for a bit chatted with owner Mike Shaw and manager Will Filaro. He also walked around and chatted with patrons at their tables. He even went back into the kitchen and greeted the kitchen staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqhvE_0lFjwopK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22pKFx_0lFjwopK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBHDa_0lFjwopK00

Earlier on Saturday, Wahlberg was at Total Wine at South Bay promoting his tequila too!

