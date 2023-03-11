Open in App
Akron, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron, Copley police release statement on bodies bound, gagged

By Cris Belle,

4 days ago

Previously aired video above details information of the murders before the suspect was arrested

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Akron and Copley police on Saturday released a joint statement on the public’s safety after three bodies were found bound, gagged and shot in the head on Friday.

“Police believe this was an isolated incident and that the public at large was not in any danger. We do not believe that the public should have any concern for their safety at this time. Police believe that the males had likely been kidnapped from outside this area and brought to Summit County,” the statement said.

Police investigating after child shot in Cleveland

The bodies of three men were found bound and gagged at two separate crime scenes in Akron and Copley on Friday morning .

Police believe the suspect or suspects shot these males while they were bound and gagged.

Arrest announced in Akron cold case murder

Copley Police Chief Michael Mier says 58-year-old Elias Gudino of Copley has been arrested in connection with the murders. Gudino is being held in Summit County Jail and additional charges are pending.

Police are still trying to determine the reason for the kidnapping or what activity the victims might have been involved in.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

