Georgia State
KX News

ND house prices show lowest increase of any state

4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) –Owning a home has always been seen as part of the ‘American Dream’ — whether it’s a mansion or a small house in the suburbs or country, the prospect appeals to many. However, as inflation rises, so does the price of these homes. But while we all know that, the main question on many minds is exactly how much these values have increased over time.

In order to find out, Boulder Home Source analyzed data from the home-search site Zillow to determine which states have seen the lowest rise in home prices over the past five years. In this data, it was revealed that North Dakotans have seen the lowest increase in home prices over recent years. In total, the average price of a home in our state is currently $238,509.

The top ten states with the lowest increases are as follows:

Rank State Increase in House Prices over the last Five Years
1 North Dakota 22.7 %
2 Louisiana 23.6 %
3 Alaska 26.7 %
4 Maryland 33.9 %
5 Mississippi 36.7 %
6 Illinois 37.3 %
7 New York 39.3 %
8 Connecticut 39.4 %
9 West Virginia 40.0 %
10 Massachusetts 40.9 %

While 22.7% may seem like a large increase, it’s actually one of the lowest in the nation — even the tenth-lowest increase in the US (Massachusetts) is roughly 41%. On the opposite side of the spectrum, the ten states with the largest gains in housing prices have had rates skyrocket over 50%, with the highest increase being a whopping 92% from the original price, almost doubling the cost of a home.

Rank State Increase in House Prices over the last Five Years
41 Utah 68.9 %
42 Maine 70.4 %
43 North Carolina 72.2 %
44 Florida 73.5 %
45 Arizona 74.6 %
46 Tennessee 75.8 %
47 New Mexico 76.2 %
48 Georgia 76.5 %
49 Montana 79.4 %
50 Idaho 91.9 %

“The past five years have seen the housing market experience a lot of turbulence, leading to increases in house prices across America,” stated a spokesperson for Boulder Home Source. “However, this study offers a fascinating insight into the states where prices are less likely to experience volatile increases, and are more likely to remain relatively stable. This can serve as a useful guide to anyone looking to buy property in the next coming months or year.”

To learn more about Boulder Home Source, visit their website on this page .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

