Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

Providence club ordered closed after reported stabbing

By Carl Sisson,

4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence club was ordered shut down for 72 hours after police say a security guard was stabbed early Saturday morning.

Investigators say around 2 a.m., they received a call about a disturbance at VIVIX Restaurant & Lounge located on Broad Street.

The victim, identified as a 45-year-old man, was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police said that witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic man wearing a black puffy jacket and black hat with red lettering. Witnesses also said the suspect fled the scene in a white Dodge Ram.

An emergency Board of Licenses hearing was held at the Providence Public Safety Complex Saturday afternoon where the club was ordered to close.

“In order for us to keep the club closed normally we have to have another hearing an emergency closure has a maximum of 72 hours so we’ll continue the investigation. We’ll try to see if there is a continued safety threat for the time being the club is closed” said Board of Licenses Chairman, Dylan Conley.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

