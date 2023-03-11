Jockeys Jamie Kah and Craig Williams hospitalised after Flemington race fall

Two of Australia's leading jockeys have been rushed to hospital after they were caught up in a horror mid-race fall.

Jamie Kah and Craig Williams were both badly injured during the running of the Sires Produce Stakes at Flemington in Melbourne on Saturday when Kah's horse fell and caused Williams' ride to also go down heavily.

Both horses quickly got back up, but the jockeys remained prostrate on the turf.

Kah, who currently leads the Melbourne jockeys' premiership, suffered head injuries and was unconscious on the track after her mount Flyball clipped the heels of the eventual race winner.

She was 'speared' into the turf and left heavily concussed from the fall.

The 27-year-old was reportedly going in and out of consciousness immediately after the incident but has been cleared of brain damage, Racenet reported.

While cleared of any major damage, she was put under sedation while being observed overnight at Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Kah's partner, fellow jockey Ben Melham, rushed to her hospital bedside after winning the following race.

'I'm going to put the cue in the rack for the day and just make sure she is all right,' Melham said.

'It's just a reminder of how dangerous the job can be. Right now winners are not important as long as everyone is okay.'

Williams suffered a broken collarbone, broken ribs and a broken finger as well as a concussion and was taken to the Alfred Hospital.

Both Flyball and Williams horse Dubenenko were trodden on by other horses after the fall and suffered superficial injuries but appeared to avoid any major damage.

Victorian Jockeys' Association boss Matt Hyland described Kah's fall as 'pretty severe'.

'She was unconscious for a period of time but thankfully is conscious now,' he said.

Kah was meant to ride In Secret in the day's feature race, the Newmarket Handicap, but her unavailability saw her replaced by Dean Holland.

In Secret powered away to win $1.5m Flemington feature.

Holland kept the celebrations to a minimum out of respect.

'The last thing I wanted to do today, win, lose or draw (was carry on). It's very unfortunate what happened to Jamie and Willo,' he said.

'My thoughts go out to them, I was just the lucky one able to ride light today and pick up the ride on one of Australia's best sprinters.'

Saturday's dramatic fall was the second in consecutive meetings at Flemington.

The latest incident has shaken the close-knit Victorian racing community, especially its riding cohort.

It follows Ethan Brown and Mark Zahra's fall last Saturday.

Brown is still in the Royal Melbourne Hospital with internal injuries after his horse Maximillius, rolled on top of him.

Zahra returned to racing on Saturday and rode three winners on the nine-race card.