WATCH: New Hampshire Lawmaker Arrested After Screaming at Snow Plow Driver on Camera

New Hampshire state Rep. Jeffrey Greeson (R) was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, and simple assault after screaming at a snow plow driver on camera.

The snow plow driver who was confronted by the politician put in a complaint with police. The driver caught some of the incident on camera where Greeson can be heard irately telling the driver to “do your job” and insisting he avoid pushing snow into his driveway.

The driver, Paul Manson, told WMUR-TV that he’d been plowing for six hours when Greeson confronted him.

“He just started giving me hell, and I didn’t know what was going on. When I got out of the truck, he started screaming in my face, so I got back in the truck and got my phone,” Manson said.

Greeson can be seen walking through snow up to his knees to confront the driver. The incident occurred after they received more than a foot of snowfall. Manson said Greeson blocked his truck from moving. Greeson is due in court in May.

“Here’s where my driveway ends, right here! Push it out of the road!” Greeson said in the video. “Your job is to clear the road! Clear the road! Now get in your truck and do your job!”

Manson said there was no way to avoid the snow buildup at the end of Greeson’s driveway.

“My job is to get the snow off the road,” Manson said.

The driver said he did not know who Greeson was.

“If he treats me that way, how’s he treating anybody else?” he said.

