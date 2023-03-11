Open in App
Chicago, IL
WBBM News Radio

Woman dead after being stabbed repeatedly at Loop CTA station

By Wbbm Newsradio StaffSun Times Media Wire,

3 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A woman has died after being stabbed multiple times in the Loop Saturday, according to Chicago police.

The woman, 26, was in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone stabbed her about 1:30 a.m., police said.

"The victim then walks away from the offender, at which point the offender pushes her multiple times, pulls out a metal object-stabbing the victim repeatedly."

"As the woman walks towards an arriving train, the offender stops the victim from boarding," said Chicago Police Public Transportation Commander Joe Bird.

She suffered stab wounds to the chest, abdomen and left arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Bird said police believe the stabbing to be an isolated incident and that the investigation remains open and active, as the search for the suspect is on-going.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2023. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

