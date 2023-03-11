Michael Lockwood Files to Act as Guardian of His and Lisa Marie Presley’s Twin Daughters in Family Trust Battle

According to court documents obtained by Us , Lockwood, 61, filed a motion in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 9. In his petition, the composer asked to represent his 14-year-old daughters’ interests in the ongoing estate case.
“The minor is a beneficiary of a trust at issue before the probate court,” Lockwood, who welcomed Harper and Finley with Presley in October 2008, said in the court docs of his reasoning for filing. “The minor requires the appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interests in the proceeding. There is no conflict regarding the appointment because the proposed guardian is not a beneficiary of the trust instrument at issue.”
Priscilla, for her part, believes that the 2016 amendment was forged, claiming in her January filing that it was an “invalid modification” because the document was neither witnessed nor notarized. As Lisa Marie's will stands, the Daisy Jones & the Six star is the sole trustee of her mother’s estate following Benjamin’s 2020 death . Riley, Harper and Finley are all listed as beneficiaries of the trust.
