Scales Mound, IL
Belleville News-Democrat

Second half surge helps Gibault bring home first-ever boys basketball state crown

By Ahmad Lathan,

4 days ago

Gibault’s boys basketball team dominated in the second half to finish their sensational season with a 65-45 victory over Scales Mound on Saturday in the IHSA Class 1A state championship game at State Farm Center in Champaign on the campus of the University of Illinois.

The Hawks’ season concluded with their 8th straight win along with the school’s first-ever boys basketball state championship. Gibault finished 32-7, setting the school record for victories.

“We always like to represent the area, we feel like we play good basketball down there — especially the smaller schools’ level,” said Gibault coach Dennis Rueter, in his 43rd season coaching the program. “When the 618 brings a championship it kind of shows the level of play we’ve got.”

Gibault forward Gavin Kesler chipped in 18 points and 7 rebounds while Hudson Bank added 15 points. Meanwhile, guard Kaden Augustine led the team with 24 points.

While speaking about his shot shooting night, Augustine said, “It felt good, there’s nothing like making shots in that gym and my teammates finding me ... it was huge.”

That the Hawks were even at state was a bit miraculous as Kameron Hanvey’s 3-pointer at the buzzer helped them capture the Jacksonville Super-Sectional against Illini Bluffs, 45-44.

Scales Mound (33-5), meanwhile, fell short in their first-ever state championship game appearance.

“I’m totally proud of a community full of 450 people” Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “We finished in second place in Class 1A after graduating my starting five (from last season), a lot of people don’t get to see what these kids do day after day.”

Augustine scored six points to give Gibault a 10-2 lead during the first four minutes of the opening quarter. Scales Mound’s offense started sluggishly with just five total points while all the starters scored for the Hawks. Kanen Augustine capped off a dominant quarter with a trey ball for a 19-5 margin.

The Hornets began to get going with their own 10-2 run through the first three minutes of the second quarter to cut the deficit to six points. Scales Mound’s Thomas Hereau carried the load in the quarter with 14 points as the Hornets finished the half down just 25-23.

Both teams were going three ball for three ball as they opened the second half. However, the Hawks maintained a 36-34 advantage through the first four minutes before finishing the quarter with a 9-5 run to extend their lead to 45-39.

Gibault fed Kesler in the paint during the early moments of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 58-45. The Hawks held on to a double-digit lead the rest of the way and never looked back. Overall, Gibault outscored the Hornets 20-6 in the fourth quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akzki_0lFijSbs00
Gibault’s Kameron Hanvey takes the championship trophy to the fans after Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A state championship game against Scales Mounds at the State Farm Center on the campus of University of Illinois. Gibault ultimately prevailed 65-45 to claim the state title. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AB1xn_0lFijSbs00
Gibault Catholic’s Kameron Hanvey raises the trophy after Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A state championship game against Scales Mound at State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois. Gibault ultimately prevailed 65-45 to claim the state title. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvWK0_0lFijSbs00
Gibault’s boys basketball state championship team after Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A state title game against Scales Mounds at State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois. Gibault ultimately prevailed 65-45 to claim the state title. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4anlAs_0lFijSbs00
Gibault boys basketball head coach Dennis Rueter has the championship medal placed around his neck after Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A state title game against Scales Mounds at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois. Gibault ultimately prevailed 65-45 to claim the state title in Rueter’s 43rd season as the program’s coach. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04J6Is_0lFijSbs00
Gibault Catholic’s Gavin Kesler fans Katrina and Ruby Wright prepare for Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A state championship game against Scales Mounds at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois. Gibault ultimately prevailed 65-45 to claim the state title. A parade/celebration to honor the team is set for Sunday. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39nniX_0lFijSbs00
Gibault’s Kanen Augustine brings the ball up court during Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A state championship game against Scales Mounds at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois. Gibault ultimately prevailed 65-45 to claim the state title. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtW5q_0lFijSbs00
Gibault’s Hudson Blank attempts a shot during Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A state championship game against Scales Mounds at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois. Gibault ultimately prevailed 65-45 to claim the state title. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRlFV_0lFijSbs00
Gibault’s Hudson Blank drives to the basket during Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A state championship game against Scales Mounds at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois. Gibault ultimately prevailed 65-45 to claim the state title. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XJDk_0lFijSbs00
Gibault’s Hudson Blank attempts a 3-pointer during Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A state championship game against Scales Mounds at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois. Gibault ultimately prevailed 65-45 to claim the state title. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WC7RG_0lFijSbs00
Gibault’s Kaden Augustine and Kameron Hanvey celebrate after Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A state championship game against Scales Mounds at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois. Gibault ultimately prevailed 65-45 to claim the state title. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a58Gk_0lFijSbs00
Gibault’s Kameron Hanvey hits a 3-pointer during Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A state championship game against Scales Mounds at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois. Gibault ultimately prevailed 65-45 to claim the state title. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRvZd_0lFijSbs00
Gibault’s Gavin Kesler after hitting a shot during Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A state championship game against Scales Mounds at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois. Gibault ultimately prevailed 65-45 to claim the state title. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCQcV_0lFijSbs00
Gibault fans celebrate after Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A state championship game against Scales Mounds at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois. Gibault ultimately prevailed 65-45 to claim the state title. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bnrm1_0lFijSbs00
Gibault’s Kameron Hanvey takes the championship trophy to the fans after Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A state championship game against Scales Mounds at the State Farm Center on the campus of University of Illinois. Gibault ultimately prevailed 65-45 to claim the state title. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat

