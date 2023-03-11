Celtic cruise to victory in emphatic Scottish Cup quarter-finals win over Hearts

The Treble is now firmly in sight for Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic, who transferred their relentless league form into a comprehensive Scottish Cup bludgeoning of Hearts.

Ahead within two minutes and still still pressing for goals at the death, this was a performance that swiftly dismantled the sense that this was a quarter-final tie fraught with danger.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson did his best to talk up the challenge in advance, speaking about Hearts being at their ‘peak’ in the build-up, a comment not necessarily borne out by results but clearly crafted to convince his players they were capable of claiming a memorable victory.

Postecoglou batted away the pre-match narrative, dismissing the significance of so-called mind games and his players were true to his words, delivering another focused and sharp performance that suffocated the home team.

Roundly hailed as Scotland’s third force, Hearts were a distant second on a day which Neilson believed would offer his team a chance to land a knock-out blow.

Hopes that top scorer and stand-in captain Lawrence Shankland would be fit were dashed 75 minutes before kick-off when the team sheets dropped.

Kept out of these teams’ midweek meeting in Glasgow, there was insufficient improvement in the striker’s tight hamstring, meaning Josh Ginnelly again led the line but, with the supporting Barrie McKay, anonymous the forward had scant chance to add to the goal he score in Glasgow last Wednesday.

Celtic were also missing a midweek scorer in Daizen Maeda but Ange Postecoglou simply swapped in another in Sead Haksabanovic, who’d curled home the clinching goal from the bench.

Comfortable 3-1 winners in the end, Celtic would have been steeled for something more exacting in Edinburgh but obliterated that threat by tearing into their hosts. Within two minutes they’d created three clear chances and scored a goal.

First Haksabanovic fed Hatate for an early hit that Clark turned away and from the half-cleared corner corner Callum McGregor fired over.

There’s a school of thought that Jota does his best work for Celtic operating off the left flank, but with Haksabanovic on that beat he offered a forceful reminder that he is quite comfortable operating as an orthodox winger on the right.

Fed on the halfway line the Portuguese first ghosted his way onto the ball and then drove ahead with purpose and speed.

A swarm of supporting runners gave him plenty to aim at and he picked out Aaron Mooy who side-footed home with his left foot.

HEARTS 0-3 CELTIC MATCH FACTS

Hearts (5-4-1): Clark, Smith (Atkinson 73), Hill, Sibbick, Rowles, Kingsley (Cochrane 73), Grant (Kuol 82), Kiomourtzoglou (Devlin 64), Halliday (Forrest 73), McKay, Ginnelly.

Subs not used: Stewart, Neilson.

Booked: Kiomourtzoglou, Atkinson, Hill

Celtic (4-3-3): Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt (Kobayashi 46), Taylor, McGregor, Mooy (O’Riley 77), Hatate (Iwata 82); Jota, Kyogo (Oh 77), Haksabanovic (Abada 59).

Subs not used: Bain, Bernabei, Ralston, Turnbull.

Goals: Mooy (2), Furuhashi (45), Carter-Vickers (80)

Booked: Carter-Vickers

Referee: Kevin Clancy (Scotland)

Attendance: 16,287

Neilson’s decision to deploy three central defenders was designed to offer robust protection to Clark’s goal but wing-backs Michael Smith and Stephen Kingsley were being exposed every time they tried to step forward.

While Jota tormented Kingsley, Haksabanovic was daring Smith to advance, a risky game against a side renowned for its ability to recover possession.

Yet if Hearts could choose their moments to be brave there were opportunities to be had.

Hearts proliferation of tall defenders gave them a distinct height advantage and a clumsy foul by Callum McGregor offered Jorge Grant chance to throw a cross into the penalty area.

James Hill won the knock-down and Toby Sibbick gathered and spun to fire off a firm low shot.

Joe Hart’s save was a reminder of past glories, a low leap to his left and then courage to reach for the breaking ball even though Hill’s approach guaranteed a sore one for the former England keeper.

Hart’s international career may lie in the past, but Clark retains hopes of winning his first Scotland cap and will this week be included in Steve Clarke’s squad for the Euro qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain later this month.

Craig Gordon’s injury has moved him up the pecking order for club and country and he did himself no harm by advancing smartly to block Hatate as the Japanese enjoyed a clear sight of goal.

On the cusp of half-time Celtic doubled their advantage.

This time Mooy started things off rolling in Alistair Johnston on the overlap and the Canadian’s cut-back was turned in stylishly by Kyogo Furuhashi with his heel.

The start of the second half saw an enforced change for Ange Postecoglou, with Carl Starfelt hobbling out of the back four to be replaced by Yuki Kobayashi. Used sparingly since his January transfer from Vissel Kobe, the Japanese defender strolled through the second half with calm authority.

Cameron Carter-Vickers picked up a booking from Kevin Clancy for a foul on Kingsley but it made no difference to the prevailing flow of traffic.

Ginnelly was foraging keenly, while Andy Halliday was playing to his limits in midfield but Celtic were too fast and too sharp all over the pitch.

Clearly in the mood, Jota combined sharply with Kyogo for a shooting chance that Clark again repelled before Liel Abada’s arrival as a substitute gave him a stint on the left from where he almost immediately twisted Smith in knots before shooting into the side netting.

Fouled cynically by Hearts sub Nathaniel Atkinson, Jota also played a part in the third and final goal. Matt O’Riley swung the ball over and, with Hearts aerial resistance now also in tatters, up jumped Cameron Carter-Vickers to head home.

With the League Cup already banked and a nine-point advantage sustained in the league, the cup is now there for the taking.

Rangers, who host Raith today, are the only other top-flight side standing and will need to summon something special to stop their rivals sweeping the board.