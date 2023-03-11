Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Strong connection between top 30 visits under Brian Gutekunst and who Packers will draft

By paulbretl,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gnNTN_0lFiPwos00

It hasn’t been easy to predict what Brian Gutekunst is going to do in the draft. In fact, it feels impossible at times. However, the prospects that the Green Bay Packers bring in for top 30 visits have provided us with some insights.

And before you tell me, “no kidding,” this isn’t always the case around the NFL, nor was it with Ted Thompson when he was at the helm.

As part of the pre-draft process, NFL teams are allotted 30 official visits where they bring potential draft prospects into their facilities. When Thompson was in charge, there wasn’t much that could be gleaned from these visits. However, that hasn’t been the case with Gutekunst.

None of the Packers’ pre-draft visits in 2021 ended up on the team, but in 2020 there were two. In 2019, three, and in 2018, six.

Then, in 2022, six of Green Bay’s top 30 visits ended up being draft picks. This included Romeo Doubs, Rasheed Walker, Christian Watson, Devonte Wyatt, Samori Toure and Tariq Carpenter.

On top of that, Jahmir Johnson would end up being signed as an undrafted rookie following the draft. Benjie Franklin was signed to the practice squad just before Week 1, and Jean Delance in December.

In total, that is nearly one-third of the prospects brought in for a top 30 visit were either draft picks or members of this Green Bay Packers team at one point in 2022, with most seeing regular playing time in some capacity.

The purpose of these visits is that prospects get the opportunity to meet members of the coaching staff along with executives. It also gives the organization the chance to get to know each player better and to go over film with them in order to get a better understanding of their decision-making and how they are processing the game. It also allows the Packers to address any potential red flags.

More often than not, the Packers will bring in Day 3 or even potential undrafted prospects that they have questions about, but Gutey has been much more willing to bring in top prospects than Thompson was. Recent examples include Watson, Wyatt, Jordan Love, Treylon Burks, and George Pickens.

With compensatory picks included, Green Bay is going to have 10 selections in 2023 – before any potential trades take place – with four of them coming in the seventh round. Based on how last year went along with Gutekunst’s overall tenure as GM, there is likely a future Packer or two, if not more, in the upcoming visits that Green Bay will host.

Packers Wire will provide a tracker once reports of visits begin. This was last year’s tracker.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Green Bay, WI newsLocal Green Bay, WI
NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers selfishness could screw Packers 1 last time
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Packers WR looking to follow Aaron Rodgers in free agency?
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Jets Reportedly Sign Former Packers Wide Receiver Allen Lazard
Green Bay, WI13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lions fans are not happy about losing RB Jamaal Williams
Detroit, MI8 hours ago
Former Bears RB David Montgomery shares gratitude, bids Chicago farewell
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Seahawks GM John Schneider takes veiled shot at Russell Wilson's agent
Seattle, WA1 day ago
There's Growing Talk Of Another Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
DeMarcus Walker reacts to joining the Bears
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO1 day ago
Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: NFL Free Agency edition
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Report: Mike Vrabel 'hates' ex-Titans RG Nate Davis
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Detroit Lions fans have spoken on NFL free agency: Here's the player they want most
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Green Bay Packers 2023 free agency tracker with live updates
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Why the Colts are the biggest losers of the Bears-Panthers No. 1 pick trade by far
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Why Bengals lost Vonn Bell in free agency
Cincinnati, OH20 hours ago
Bears waste no time in NFL free agency with massive spending spree
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Jaguars tender kicker Riley Patterson as ERFA
Jacksonville, FL8 hours ago
Harrison Smith apparently made it ‘Purple Rain’ with a hilarious Prince pic about his Vikings future
Minneapolis, MN21 hours ago
Bears sign Nate Davis: Experts hand out grades for Chicago
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
5 thoughts on the women’s NCAA Tournament bracket for the Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
UNC basketball named an NCAA Tournament ‘snub’
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Start of NFL Free Agency Paints Bleak Outlook for Packers
Green Bay, WI17 hours ago
Andy Dalton left the Saints with a unique parting gift for the 2024 draft
Charlotte, NC9 hours ago
NFL fans weren't surprised Josh McDaniels would spoil Darren Waller's wedding to Kelsey Plum
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy