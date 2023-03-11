Open in App
Green Bay, WI
Quick look at the new faces joining Matt LaFleur's Packers coaching staff in 2023

By Brandon Carwile,

3 days ago
Matt LaFleur finalized his coaching staff on Friday in a release posted on the team’s official website. As expected, Greg Williams will take Jerry Gray’s place as the new passing game coordinator, which was first reported back in February.

You can learn more about the Williams hire here.

In addition to Williams, three other coaches are joining LaFleur’s staff. Here’s a quick look at the new faces that will help lead the Packers this upcoming season.

Tim Lester: Senior Analyst

Dating back to 2000, Lester has made quite a few stops in both the high school and college ranks. Most recently, he spent the past six seasons as the head coach at Western Michigan, where he was the starting quarterback in the late 90s, setting numerous school records. Coincidentally, LaFleur was his backup. The two are reunited after Lester’s stint at his alma mater ended with one losing season and a final record of 37-32.

Rob Grosso: Offensive Quality Control Coach

Grosso is a former Division III wide receiver who spent the last four seasons as a defensive quality control coach with the Arizona Cardinals. Prior to the Cardinals, Grosso spent one season as an assistant to the head coach under Vance Joseph for the Denver Broncos. Grosso has also made stops in the Indoor Football League and the Canadian Football League as a coaching/player personnel intern and scout.

Kyle Wilber: Special Teams Quality Control Coach

After 10 seasons as an NFL linebacker and defensive end, Wilber will have the chance to learn from the same coach he played for from 2018-21. Wilber played his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys but his last four were with the Oakland Raiders, where he was a core special teamer under Rich Bisaccia. Bisaccia is returning to the Packers for his second season (along with a promotion) after being considered for the head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts. Bisaccia saw noticeable improvement from Green Bay’s special teams, which had been a disaster before he arrived. Now, Bisaccia will have some extra help from a former player who knows a thing or two about playing special teams. Wilber made 58 career tackles on special teams, along with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

