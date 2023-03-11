Woman and three-year-old boy are killed when articulated lorry ploughs into their Ford Focus

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Lincolnshire

A woman and child sustained 'fatal injuries' in the crash and died at the scene

A woman and toddler were killed in a fatal accident that saw an articulated lorry plough into their broken down Ford Focus.

Emergency services were called to the A180 last night following a road traffic accident that took the lives of a three-year-old boy and 34-year-old woman.

Witnesses claim that the car was left 'stranded', with one woman having to 'swerve' after the car broke down between Stallingborough and Brocklesby, Lincolnshire, according to GrimsbyLive .

Then at around 9.06pm, a white articulated lorry travelling westbound smashed into the stationary blue Ford Focus which was believed to have stopped in a live line.

Police have now launched an appeal for further information, asking for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

In a statement, Humberside Police said: 'At around 9.06pm last night a white articulated lorry was travelling westbound along the A180, Immingham between Stallingborough and Brocklesby when it collided with stationary blue Ford Focus which is thought to have broken down in a live lane.

'Sadly, a 34-year-old woman and 3-year-old boy travelling in the Ford Focus sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and died at the scene.

'Their families have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist trained officers and partnering agencies at this incredibly difficult time.

'We are appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or who witnessed the collision to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 557 of 10 March.'

While the A180 was closed throughout the night and most of this morning, National Highways confirmed that it has since been reopened.

At around 10am today, the public body tweeted: 'The #A180 #Lincolnshire is now open in both directions between the #A160 #SouthKillingholme & the #A1173 #Stallingborough following an earlier collision.'