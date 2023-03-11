Open in App
Memphis, TN
The Daily Memphian

Sculptures, master builders and 300,000 Legos 'ignite creativity' at Brick Fest Live

By Alicia Davidson,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqF3J_0lFhtBUW00

Children, adults and more than 300,000 Legos filled the exhibit hall of Renasant Convention Center Saturday, March 11, for the first-ever Memphis Brick Fest Live event.

Interactive activities for kids included a brick pit, a “derby area” to create and race miniature cars made out of Legos, meet and greets with Lego Master Emmanuel “Manny” Garcia and photo-ops with life-size Lego sculptures.

Amanda Hurd, the marketing manager for Renasant Convention Center, said Brick Fest Live is a perfect hands-on event to pique children’s curiosity and push the limits of their creativity beyond technology as a main form of entertainment.

“I think we have to remember to give kids opportunities to play and learn with things that force them to figure it out themselves. Bricks do that,” Hurd said. “Bricks are just a pile of tools until a kid gets an idea that they can be something more.

“Bricks give kids a place to explore what can be, what they are capable of creating and then visualizing a future with all types of possibilities.”

Standing in front of the row of life-size models including an ancient Aztec, Greek philosopher, Japanese samurai and Egyptian pharaoh, all intricately created from Legos, show manager Devon Jack said children can be entertained for hours on end building with the toys that are not only fun but educational.

“We wanted to show the diversity around the world and give cultural references and representations of different groups with the life-size brick models,” Jack said. “This is definitely a kind of a historical education tool while also inspiring kids to think, ‘Hey, maybe I can make one of these.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eE6nJ_0lFhtBUW00

(Left to right,) son Luke Wells and mother Martha Wells assist Juliet Wells in building a Lego tower to add to the ongoing structure behind during Brick Fest Live Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

As parents and children scurried through the festival area, Chante Morgan and Tamieka Lee stopped by the life-size samurai sculpture with their sons Jeremiah, 11, and Ethan, 10.

“This is something different we can do for a Saturday morning instead of watching TV,” Lee said. “It’s something they can do that’s interactive and hands-on, and education-wise, you can see their artistic growth as well.”

“My son really enjoys building with Legos at baseline, so finding a way to have them be more interactive and see all the possibilities of things he can create can ignite creativity,” Morgan added.

Jeremiah said while he creates many things with Legos, his proudest creation is a microscale Star Wars TIE fighter he made himself.

“My friends actually challenged me to make one, so I built one,” Morgan said. “I like Legos because you can basically build anything you want, and it’s fun to get your friends to build stuff with you. You could build, like, a giant building.”

One face many attendees likely recognized at Brick Fest Live was Lego master Emmanuel “Manny” Garcia, who appeared on the first season of the Fox Network program “Lego Masters” in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJQK1_0lFhtBUW00

Staff Korey Thomas sets up Lego cars for downhill race during Brick Fest Live at the Renasant Convention Center Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Garcia, 39, has been playing with Legos since age 5, an interest that stayed with him throughout adulthood.

Clad in Lego-themed shoes and apparel, Garcia said the reason the toy bricks fascinate children and adults is the sense of discovery and imagination that comes from building something on one’s own.

“They come with a book of instructions and shows kids — and even adults — how to accomplish something, and you can’t fake that organic feeling of success when you accomplished something,” Garcia said. “Kids are winners when they build something and think, ‘I built that.’ That reverberates for adults.”

Garcia noted while some may interpret making something with a children’s toy, like Legos, seems like a simplistic activity, building and creating can usher in an undeniable sense of confidence for children and adults alike.

Garcia said even when making something with a children’s toy, like Legos, building and creating can usher in a sense of confidence.

“You know, for an adult that’s 30 to build something and to still be able to have that sense of accomplishment as a kid?” Garcia said. “That imagination and creativity will always win.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VRCbb_0lFhtBUW00

Axel Campbell walks barefoot over a path of bricks live on TikTok at Little Bricks for Charity booth hosted by "Little Bricks Charity Guy" during the Brick Fest Live at the Renasant Convention Center Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

