Collegiate Times

Men's tennis bested by Notre Dame in another close ACC matchup By Javier Mico-Crump, sports staff writer, 3 days ago

By Javier Mico-Crump, sports staff writer, 3 days ago

The Virginia Tech men’s tennis team (7–6, 1–2 ACC) lost 4–3 on Friday night to No. 47 Notre Dame (10–6, 1–2 ACC) after several close ...