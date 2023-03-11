Open in App
Chicago, IL
Grading the Bears' trade of the No. 1 pick with the Panthers

By Brendan Sugrue,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ce00o_0lFhSZot00

One of the biggest trades in Chicago Bears history went down on Friday afternoon. The Bears dealt their No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for multiple first and second round picks, as well as veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The move ensures the Panthers get their choice of quarterback prospect in this year’s draft, while the Bears are set for years to come with future capital as well as a proven receiving threat.

The trade for the Bears isn’t surprising in the slightest as general manager Ryan Poles wasn’t shy about stating his intentions to move down. The Bears showed their commitment to Justin Fields and needed more picks to fill the many holes they had.

Did they do enough with the Panthers to get proper value for the pick, though? Here is our initial grade of the trade.

Trade details

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ut9Yp_0lFhSZot00
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 25: General Manger Ryan Poles of the Chicago Bears looks onward during pregame at Soldier Field on September 25, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bears receive:

  • No. 9 pick
  • No. 61 pick
  • 2024 first-round pick
  • 2025 second-round pick
  • WR D.J. Moore

Panthers receive:

  • No. 1 pick

Initial grade: A+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LLBcj_0lFhSZot00
Nov 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) looks on during pregame warmups against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The trade down from No. 1 was inevitable the moment the pick became a reality back in January. None of the quarterbacks in this year’s class were a clear upgrade over Fields and given the number of holes on the Bears’ roster, they needed more picks to fill them. The question was always going to be surrounding the compensation and how far down the Bears were willing to move. Considering they’re still inside the top 10, have three other premium picks added, as well as one of the best young receivers in the game, Poles couldn’t have played this any better.

Starting with the picks, it was reported during the NFL Combine by Robert Mays and Nate Tice of The Athletic on an episode of Hoge and Jahns that the Bears were initially asking for three first-round picks in any deal. They narrowly just missed on that (for good reason) but still managed to net two second-round picks in addition to the two firsts. That alone would be solid, but the biggest piece of the trade is Moore.

Most general managers seek out picks instead of players. It’s due to the flexibility of the draft, cost of acquiring a player, other team’s unwillingness to move valuable players, etc. It’s been rumored the Panthers were wanting to part with another first-round pick to seal the deal. But Poles wanted Moore and stuck to his guns to get the Bears a true WR1 who’s only 25 years old and is cost controlled for the next three seasons. The inclusion of Moore also weakens the Panthers, who lose their best offensive weapon. Normally that wouldn’t be of much concern but considering the Bears now hold valuable picks from the Panthers over the next two years, those assets just went up in value for the time being.

But Moore as a player brings a spark to the Bears. His presence elevates the team’s receiving corps and now gives Fields a top-15 receiver to count on. He has 5,209 receiving yards in five seasons and is an excellent deep threat. His presence also opens opportunities for players such as Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, who should benefit from the attention Moore will get.

What’s more (no pun intended) is that Moore’s $20 million cap hit actually helps the Bears reach the salary cap floor for the 2023 season. This means they won’t need to shell out extra money on so-so players in free agency just to hit that number. It’s yet another bonus with this trade.

Had the Bears simply gotten the picks for the No. 1 spot in the draft, the deal would still grade out a solid A. They would have gotten what was expected and have the chance to find impact players via the draft alone. But the move for Moore bumps this up to an A+. He’s a proven commodity and worth the Bears getting a 2025 second-round pick instead of a first. This is huge for the future of this franchise.

