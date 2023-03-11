Open in App
Tennessee State
WMBB

Taco Bell removing longtime item from menu, testing new ‘Crispanada’ in select market

By Iman Palm,

3 days ago

( KTLA ) – Taco Bell fans will soon be saying goodbye to an item that debuted nearly a decade ago.

The fast-food chain announced Thursday that the Quesarito will be removed from menus nationwide on April 19. Fans still have over a month to order the Quesarito online or on the Taco Bell app before its departure.

The fast-food chain announced Thursday that the Quesarito will be removed from menus nationwide on April 19. (Taco Bell)

The Quesarito, a burrito wrapped into a quesadilla, debuted in 2014 and was a success among customers, The Takeout reported.

In a press release shared with Nexstar, Taco Bell did not disclose why its Quesarito — described as a “cheesy delight” — was being removed from the menu, nor whether it may return at a later date.

Taco Bell’s first restaurants only offered 5 items

While Taco Bell might be saying goodbye to the Quesarito, the restaurants are welcoming back to other items that were previously on the menu: the Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito.

    The Bacon Club Chalupa returned to Taco Bell menus after a two-year hiatus. (Taco Bell)
    The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. made its return to Taco Bell menus on Thursday. (Taco Bell)

Both items returned to Taco Bell menus for a limited time on Thursday. The Bacon Club Chalupa was last seen on the menu two years ago, according to the Taco Bell Wiki Page .

The architect who designed Pizza Hut’s ‘red roofs’ made an unusual deal with the chain

In addition to these returning items, Taco Bell announced that customers in Knoxville, Tennessee, will be among the first to try its Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, the chain’s take on a chicken and cheese empanada.

Taco Bell is testing its new Cheesy Chicken Crispanada in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Taco Bell)

The Crispanada will be served with a spicy ranch sauce for “extra craveable dipping,” Taco Bell said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

