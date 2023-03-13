Open in App
Golden, CO
CBS Denver

RTD derailment forcing riders to consider alternatives

By Jasmine Arenas,

2 days ago

RTD train derails near Jefferson County Courthouse in Golden 02:17

An RTD light rail derailed in Golden near the Jefferson County Courthouse around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to RTD.

Two minor injuries were reported among riders and the derailment is likely to impact service on the W line in the area for some time. The conductor and two other riders were on board and were not injured, according to Golden police. Golden police say the two injured people were taken to Centura St. Anthony Hospital.

"The first vehicle went off the rails and the other three remained on the tracks, so right now we're working to rerail the train so that we can continue with service in the area, but there's no timeline for when service will resume," said Stuart Summers, chief communications officer at RTD.

CBS

Power lines that connected to the train disconnected, but no power outage was reported as a result of the derailment and it has no impact on motor vehicle traffic in the area, according to police.

Shuttle buses are now working in the area to take riders to their destination and safely avoid the derailment. Investigators are also working to determine the cause of the derailment.

The Golden station will be closed until further notice. Riders who need information on routes, delays and schedule changes can use RTD's trip planner .

Golden Police Department

"The train usually goes very slowly into this stop. It's the last stop in the line. So for them to have the train to be halfway up the hill? This train was moving," one nearby resident said.

"I was supposed to go to the city Monday morning so hopefully they fix it but I don't know. We'll see. I try to take the train as much as possible to save on gas," he said.

CBS
