Ann Arbor, MI
Michigan football gets late visit announcement from elite player

By Isaiah Hole,

3 days ago
Michigan football is hoping to finally build off of its two-season on-field momentum, and is working on a big recruiting weekend with 40-some visitors. That group got significantly bolstered with the announcement that an elite, five-star quarterback is making his way to campus.

The Wolverines have been solid when it’s come to recruiting in-state throughout most of the Jim Harbaugh era, but they’ve certainly had some misses. Most recently, five-star QB Dante Moore, who received a Michigan offer as an eighth grader, spurned the maize and blue first for Oregon before flipping to UCLA. Michigan is hoping the past doesn’t repeat with Belleville signal caller Bryce Underwood.

If there’s any good news regarding Underwood, it came late Friday night, when he announced he’s making his way to Ann Arbor to join the big group of visitors taking in the festivities.

According to the 247Sports Composite, the 2025 quarterback is rated the No. 3 player in the country, regardless of position. He has 34 reported offers, including from Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, and Texas.

The scouting report via 247Sports’ Allen Trieu:

Ahead of his years physically and looks like he could be a senior or college player already. Has a strong arm with the ability to make throws to any part of the field. Throws a good deep ball and can use touch to give his receivers a chance to go make plays on the ball. Did an exceptional job of taking care of the ball as a freshman with 39 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Got rid of the ball quickly and was decisive with the ball for the most part. Very good athlete who honestly could be a high-level recruit on defense if he was not such a great quarterback. Uses those legs to escape the rush and extend plays. He looks to throw after escaping but can also take off and be dangerous as a runner. Won a state title as a freshman and had to come up with some clutch throws through the season and playoff run, showing he could come through in clutch situations. Currently shows no glaring weaknesses, just needs to continue to progress in terms of learning defenses and going through progressions, but shows high-end physical tools as well as intangibles. Is a high Power Five prospect who will be recruited very heavily at a national level.

There are currently no predictions indicating Underwood’s school of choice.

