Iconic flagship store closes its doors after 12 years changing the face of tourist hotspot forever

Walmart has previously issued warnings in regard to its persistent shop-lifting problem, and its CEO Doug McMillon has admitted that it could lead to price hikes and closures.
He told CNBC Squawk Box that theft remains an issue for the major retailer.
He added: “It’s higher than what it has historically been.”
It’s estimated that Walmart loses as much as $3billion a year due to thefts, according to Reuters.
Walmart is among stores that have ramped up security efforts as part of attempts to crack down on theft.
Some political figures took the opportunity to attribute Walmart's closures to the theft issue.
"This is what happens when cities refuse to enforce the rule of law. It allows the mob to take over. Businesses can't operate in that environment, and people can't live in it," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote in a tweet last weekend.
Mac has not expanded on the changing retail habits that hampered the Times Square location.
Comments / 0