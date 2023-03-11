Fantasy Baseball SS Rankings, Dollar Values 2023: Top players, sleepers at shortstop

While outfield and pitching technically serve as the deepest positions in fantasy baseball, shortstop remains one of the low-key deeper positions in its own right. The sheer number of power-speed guys at SS is enormous, making it perfectly acceptable for any fantasy owner to select three to six shortstop-eligible players on draft day. Let's dive deeper into the position and provide our SS rankings and projected dollar values for the 2023 MLB season.
The biggest stories around short this offseason: Four stars inked new deals, and one is set to return from injury and suspension. Trea Turner, perhaps the top fantasy asset in all of baseball, left the Dodgers to join the Phillies on an 11-year, $300-million contract. Xander Bogaerts departed the Red Sox after 10 years in Boston, signing with the Padres on an 11-year, $280 million deal. Carlos Correa almost became a Giant and Met but ultimately re-signed with the Twins after failing physicals. Dansby Swanson left the Braves to sign with the Cubs on a seven-year deal. Padres slugger Fernando Tatis will return from his PED suspension on April 20.
Got all that? Good! It can be tough to keep up. Turner continues to offer unparalleled across-the-board production, making him one of the easiest positional leaders in fantasy. But Tatis, Blue Jays stud Bo Bichette, and Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. would be solid consolation prizes for anyone not able to land Turner. Tatis mashes homers and also has elite speed, Bichette led the AL in hits last season, and Witt had a 20-homer, 30-steal rookie season.
Take a look at the muti-position-eligible guys to get an idea of how deep this position is going into the season. Marcus Semien and Andrés Giménez — or No. 3 and 4 ranked second basemen, just barely crack the top 10 in our shortstop rankings. Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson — who ranks seventh at the hot corner — ranks 17th at SS. There is quite simply a boatload of established stars, intriguing sleepers, and breakout candidates at this position — but don't wait too long to pick one or two from the top 20.
The best values from an early-ADP perspective are Seager in the fifth round and either Bogaerts, Henderson, or Pirates stud Oneil Cruz in the seventh. You can't go wrong with Rays slugger Wander Franco at 89 or reigning ALCS and World Series MVP Jeremy Peña at 115. We also love Nico Hoerner and Thairo Estrada to distinguish themselves as the best of the deep sleepers in the 180s. And, again, a whopping 11 of the last 15 players on our rankings have dual-position eligibility, which always makes roster setting easier.
Position eligibility based on Yahoo's default settings
| Rank
| Player
| Other Pos. Elig.
| 1
| Trea Turner, Phillies
| 2
| Bo Bichette, Blue Jays
| 3
| Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres*
| 4
| Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
| 3B
| 5
| Corey Seager, Rangers
| 6
| Francisco Lindor, Mets
| 7
| Xander Bogaerts, Padres
| 8
| Marcus Semien, Rangers
| 2B
| 9
| Oneil Cruz, Pirates
| 10
| Andres Gimenez, Guardians
| 2B
| 11
| Tim Anderson, White Sox
| 12
| Wander Franco, Rays
| 13
| Dansby Swanson, Cubs
| 14
| Jeremy Pena, Astros
| 15
| Tommy Edman, Cardinals
| 2B
| 16
| Willy Adames, Brewers
| 17
| Gunnar Henderson, Orioles
| 3B
| 18
| Carlos Correa, Twins
| 19
| Jake Cronenworth, Padres
| 1B, 2B
| 20
| Amed Rosario, Guardians
| OF
| 21
| Nico Hoerner, Cubs
| 22
| Javier Baez, Tigers
| 23
| Thairo Estrada, Giants
| 2B, OF
| 24
| Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies
| 25
| Luis Urias, Brewers
| 2B, 3B
| 26
| Bryson Stott, Phillies
| 2B
| 27
| CJ Abrams, Nationals
| 2B
| 28
| Luis Rengifo, Angels
| 2B, 3B
| 29
| Adalberto Mondesi, Red Sox
| 30
| Ha-Seong Kim, Padres
| 3B
| 31
| Jorge Mateo, Orioles
| 32
| Christopher Morel, Cubs
| 2B, 3B, OF
| 33
| Jon Berti, Marlins
| 2B, 3B, OF
| 34
| Oswald Peraza, Yankees
| 35
| Luis Garcia, Nationals
| 2B
| 36
| Elvis Andrus, White Sox
| 37
| Nick Gordon, Twins
| 2B, OF
| 38
| Brendan Donovan, Cardinals
| 1B, 2B, 3B, OF
| 39
| Joey Wendle, Marlins
| 2B, 3B
| 40
| J.P. Crawford, Mariners
*suspended until April 20
Fantasy Baseball SS Projected Dollar Values
Dollar values courtesy of Fantasy Pros and based on a 12-team mixed league with a $260 budget (70 percent allocated for hitting)
| Player
| Dollar Values
| Trea Turner (PHI - SS)
| $43
| Bo Bichette (TOR - SS)
| $36
| Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD - SS)
| $32
| Bobby Witt Jr. (KC - 3B,SS)
| $28
| Marcus Semien (TEX - 2B,SS)
| $23
| Francisco Lindor (NYM - SS)
| $22
| Corey Seager (TEX - SS)
| $21
| Tim Anderson (CWS - SS)
| $19
| Willy Adames (MIL - SS)
| $18
| Dansby Swanson (CHC - SS)
| $18
| Xander Bogaerts (SD - SS)
| $18
| Wander Franco (TB - SS)
| $17
| Tommy Edman (STL - 2B,SS)
| $16
| Andres Gimenez (CLE - 2B,SS)
| $16
| Amed Rosario (CLE - SS,LF)
| $15
| Carlos Correa (MIN - SS)
| $15
| Oneil Cruz (PIT - SS)
| $15
| Javier Baez (DET - SS)
| $11
| Jake Cronenworth (SD - 1B,2B,SS)
| $9
| Gunnar Henderson (BAL - 3B,SS)
| $9
| Jeremy Pena (HOU - SS)
| $9
| Thairo Estrada (SF - 2B,SS,LF)
| $9
| Nico Hoerner (CHC - SS)
| $9
| Ezequiel Tovar (COL - SS)
| $6
| Luis Urias (MIL - 2B,3B,SS)
| $3
| CJ Abrams (WSH - 2B,SS)
| $2
| Luis Garcia (WSH - 2B,SS)
| $1
All other players valued at $0
