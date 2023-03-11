Fantasy Baseball 3B Rankings, Dollar Values 2023: Top players, sleepers at third base

Fantasy baseball analysts read each others' content (whether they like to admit it or not), and yours truly is no exception. It's good to see other experts' perspectives whether I agree with them or not. In the case of my industry colleagues' widespread notion that third base is suffering from an unprecedented level of positional scarcity in 2023, I simply disagree. Third base has plenty of top-tier talent, not to mention a boatload of sleepers and breakout candidates. Let's touch on the highlights in our fantasy 3B rankings and projected dollar values.

Jose Ramirez, a perennial MVP candidate in fantasy and real life, can be drafted as high as No. 1 and should be taken no later than No. 4. He's an absolute stud and can do it all. Rafael Devers, Manny Machado, and Bobby Witt Jr. all make fine second-round selections, and both Austin Riley and Nolan Arenado would be steals in the third.

But that's where the rest of the fantasy experts — and early ADP data — tell you the talent drop-off takes place. After Arenado's ADP of 27, drafts go an average of 36 selections before Alex Bregman gets taken at 63. Then Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson goes at 83, and then another long absence of third sackers until Max Muncy at 132.

2023 FANTASY RANKINGS & DOLLAR VALUES:

Cs | 1Bs | 2Bs | SSs | OFs | SPs | RPs | Top 300

Call us optimists, but we see plenty of breakout potential in this third base crop and an unfathomable amount of value picks at these ADPs. Henderson, a batted-ball data darling, collected four long balls and 18 RBIs in 34 games last season. Muncy, while not a great hitter for average, has three 35-plus homer seasons in the past five years. Alex Bregman has underrated power within a stacked lineup, and Matt Chapman has quietly hit 27 dingers in each of the past two seasons.

We like Minnesota's Jorge Polanco to bounce back after an injury-plagued 2021 — he's just two years removed from 33 homers, 98 RBIs, and 11 steals. We're also big fans of Anthony Rendon and think he can lodge a massive bounce-back campaign now that he's finally healthy for the first time in four years. We like Ryan McMahon to return to a 25-30 homer season for the Rockies, especially with the pitch clock flustering opposing pitchers in the Mile High atmosphere.

We also have a handful of legitimate breakout candidates we think can potentially emerge as league-winners. The Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas could swipe 40 bags with a full season and the new pickoff rules. The Cardinals' Jordan Walker has been hitting the cover off the ball in the Grapefruit League this spring, as has the Mets' Brett Baty. The Rangers' Josh Jung also looks much more promising fantasy-wise than some of the older vets. This batch of young talent could have analysts singing a different tune about third base by summer.

Fantasy Baseball 3B Rankings 2023: Top players, sleepers at third base

Position eligibility based on Yahoo's default settings

Rank Player Other Pos. Elig. 1 Jose Ramirez, Guardians 2 Rafael Devers, Red Sox 3 Manny Machado, Padres 4 Bobby Witt Jr., Royals SS 5 Austin Riley, Braves 6 Nolan Arenado, Cardinals 7 Gunnar Henderson, Orioles SS 8 Max Muncy, Dodgers 2B 9 Alex Bregman, Astros 10 Matt Chapman, Blue Jays 11 Ty France, Mariners 1B 12 Jose Miranda, Twins 1B 13 Eugenio Suarez, Mariners 14 Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates 15 Anthony Rendon, Angels 16 Alec Bohm, Phillies 1B 17 Ryan McMahon, Rockies 18 Josh Rojas, Diamondbacks 2B 19 Jordan Walker, Cardinals 20 Justin Turner, Red Sox 21 Brandon Drury, Angels 1B, 2B 22 Josh Jung, Rangers 23 Yandy Diaz, Rays 1B 24 DJ LeMahieu, Yankees 1B, 2B 25 Luis Urias, Brewers 2B, SS 26 Yoan Moncada, White Sox 27 Luis Rengifo, Angels 2B, SS 28 Brett Baty, Mets 29 Ha-Seong Kim, Padres SS 30 Christopher Morel, Cubs 2B, SS, OF 31 Jon Berti, Marlins 2B, SS, OF 32 Eduardo Escobar, Mets 33 Brendan Donovan, Cardinals 1B, 2B, SS, OF 34 Jeimer Candelario, Nationals 35 Isaac Paredes, Rays 1B, 2B 36 Patrick Wisdom, Cubs 1B, OF 37 Wilmer Flores, Giants 1B, 2B 38 Gio Urshela, Angels 39 Josh Donaldson, Yankees 40 Joey Wendle, Marlins 2B, SS

Fantasy Baseball 3B Projected Dollar Values

Dollar values courtesy of Fantasy Pros and based on a 12-team mixed league with a $260 budget (70 percent allocated for hitting)

Player Dollar Value Jose Ramirez (CLE - 3B) $43 Rafael Devers (BOS - 3B) $35 Manny Machado (SD - 3B) $34 Austin Riley (ATL - 3B) $30 Bobby Witt Jr. (KC - 3B,SS) $28 Nolan Arenado (STL - 3B) $24 Alex Bregman (HOU - 3B) $19 Matt Chapman (TOR - 3B) $10 Ty France (SEA - 1B,3B) $10 Gunnar Henderson (BAL - 3B,SS) $9 Ryan McMahon (COL - 2B,3B) $8 Max Muncy (LAD - 2B,3B) $8 Alec Bohm (PHI - 1B,3B) $7 Yandy Diaz (TB - 1B,3B) $7 Jose Miranda (MIN - 1B,3B) $6 Justin Turner (BOS - 3B) $5 Ke'Bryan Hayes (PIT - 3B) $5 Eugenio Suarez (SEA - 3B) $3 Luis Urias (MIL - 2B,3B,SS) $3 Yoan Moncada (CWS - 3B) $3 Anthony Rendon (LAA - 3B) $3 Josh Rojas (ARI - 2B,3B) $3 Brandon Drury (LAA - 1B,2B,3B) $1 DJ LeMahieu (NYY - 1B,2B,3B) $1 Jeimer Candelario (WSH - 3B) $1 Josh Jung (TEX - 3B) $1

All other players valued at $0