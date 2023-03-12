Open in App
Bay Area timeline: Here's what to expect for series of Level 1 storms this weekend

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS4rZ_0lFgZrBl00 Scattered showers are with us today with a Level 1 system on ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale. both today and Sunday.

A Flood Watch has been canceled for the Bay Area but remains for the Delta and Carquinez Strait through Sunday morning.

Southerly winds and rain will be more widespread Sunday Afternoon. Heavier downpours will be possible in the overnight hours as well.

A level 2 system is still expected late Monday night as another atmospheric river arrives through Tuesday.

A level 1 system will be with us this weekend with rain at times, but it won't be a washout either day.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Here is a look at the impacts of the storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxX9H_0lFgZrBl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKPhv_0lFgZrBl00

RAINFALL IMPACTS

Rainfall through the weekend will range from .10"-.75".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QBRUH_0lFgZrBl00

Take a look at the graph below to check out the latest Lake Tahoe snowpack totals. The snow total refers to the entire amount of snow that's currently at each site. The median is based on the last 30 years of data for March 9 (except for Carson Pass, which only has 16 years of historical data).

VIDEO: Is 2023 Bay Area's worst storm season? Here's what experts say

It certainly appears that Bay Area has seen one of the busiest storm seasons in 2023, but was it our worst? Here's what experts say.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts. Click here for weather where you live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0lFgZrBl00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

