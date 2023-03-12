Bay Area timeline: Here's what to expect for series of Level 1 storms this weekend

Scattered showers are with us today with a Level 1 system on ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale. both today and Sunday.

A Flood Watch has been canceled for the Bay Area but remains for the Delta and Carquinez Strait through Sunday morning.

Southerly winds and rain will be more widespread Sunday Afternoon. Heavier downpours will be possible in the overnight hours as well.

A level 2 system is still expected late Monday night as another atmospheric river arrives through Tuesday.

A level 1 system will be with us this weekend with rain at times, but it won't be a washout either day.

Here is a look at the impacts of the storm.

Rainfall through the weekend will range from .10"-.75".

Take a look at the graph below to check out the latest Lake Tahoe snowpack totals. The snow total refers to the entire amount of snow that's currently at each site. The median is based on the last 30 years of data for March 9 (except for Carson Pass, which only has 16 years of historical data).

