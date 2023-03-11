Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool: Mo Salah's woeful missed penalty sees Reds' slump to a shock loss

Mohamed Salah hopped, skipped and began to scuttle on his way. It had been almost a year since a Liverpool player had the chance to perform such a routine with the stakes so high.

Liverpool had not been awarded a penalty in the Premier League since April 2, 2022 but in the 68th minute of this vital fixture at the Vitality Stadium, the wait came to an end.

Who better than Salah, fresh from creating club history, to take responsibility with his team trailing?

Some may put what followed down to a lack of practice down but the Egyptian’s grimace and furious headshaking told its own story.

Salah, the man who rarely fluffs his lines, blazed wide from 12 yards, a shot so erratic it made you think of someone blindfolded taking hapless aim at a coconut shy.

It would turn out to be a miss with huge ramifications.

For Liverpool, it meant the opportunity to momentarily jump into the top four was squandered and, going forwards, it might be decisive in their pursuit of a Champions League place.

This was a fixture they would have envisaged winning but, instead, they got nothing – and deservedly so.

We can concentrate on their fallibilities in due course but what an outcome this was for Bournemouth.

How easy it would have been for them to fold after what happened at Arsenal seven days ago and how intimidated they could have been after being blitzed 9-0 at Anfield in August.

Instead, Gary O’Neill coaxed a massive effort from his team, full of concentration, determination and perspiration. They warranted the fortune that came their way when Salah missed but, more than anything, they were ferocious in chiselling out three enormous points.

Plenty will expect Bournemouth to return to the Championship in May but this triumph, against all expectations, will have had the added impact of disheartening rivals who would have looked at this weekend as being potentially pivotal. Bournemouth, absolutely, will not give up this fight.

Liverpool started with the zip you anticipated being present, six days on from those seven unanswered goals against Manchester United, and they seemed so in control of the situation that you anticipated it would be a question of when, not if, they would find a way through.

A lead almost arrived in the sixth minute when a thumping header from Virgil van Dijk appeared destined for the top corner until Jefferson Lerma intervened, diverting the danger; Liverpool were persistent and Neto, Bournemouth’s keeper, saved well from Andy Robertson moments later.

MATCH FACTS

BOURNEMOUTH (4-4-1-1): Neto 7: Smith 7 (Fredericks 80mins), Stephens 7, Sensei 7, Kelly 7: Ouattara 8, Lerma 7 (Cook 80mins), Billing 7.5 (Christie 69mins), Anthony 7 (Vina 88mins): Rothwell 6.5: Solanke 6.5 (Semenyo 88mins)

Subs not used : Travers (GK), Mepham, Brooks, Moore

Goal – Billing (28)

Booked – Anthony

Manager – Gary O’Neill 7

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 6: Alexander-Arnold 5 (Milner 65mins 6), Van Dijk 6, Konate 5, Robertson 7: Elliott 5 (Jota 46mins 6), Fabinho 5 (Henderson 65mins 6), Bajcetic 6 (Carvalho 88mins): Salah 5, Gakpo 5, Nunez 5 (Firmino 65mins 6)

Subs not used : Adrian (GK), Tsimikas, Arthur, Matip

Booked – Konate

Manager – Jurgen Klopp 5

Referee – J Brooks 6

One of the symptoms of this unpredictable campaign, though, has been Liverpool’s ability to lower their intensity – become overconfident, almost – and allow teams they should be dispatching the opportunity to wriggle back into contention and then cause problems of their own.

‘This game was pretty much the opposite of what we wanted to show,’ Klopp groaned.

Bournemouth, understandably ginger after the bruising manner of their defeat at Arsenal, spotted a way back in down their right side, through the pace of Dango Ouattara, the young speedy forward from Burkina Faso. The question, though, was whether they could spring Liverpool’s high line.

A succession of offside flags had stopped them in their tracks but, in the 28th minute, the hosts got their timing just right and Ouattara skipped onto a ball that enabled him to zoom away from Van Dijk, who momentarily lost his footing.

‘In the one situation Bournemouth had, going behind our last line, finding the half spaces there and we didn't cover each other at this moment,’ Klopp noted.

With space to pick out a cross, Ouattara squared and the impressive Phillip Billing was able to bundle in from close range. In this genteel little stadium, the reaction was as close to bedlam as you are going to get, a mixture of joy and disbelief on the faces of locals.

Klopp, by contrast, had gone volcanic. It was the first time they had conceded in 497 Premier League minutes, stretching back to February 4, and the German was livid at how easy it had been, waving his arms and hollering furiously at his midfield; his blazing eyes added another layer of opprobrium.

And, from there, they could never get back on an even keel. Bournemouth got to half-time without conceding any chances and even when Klopp changed things in the second period, they stood firm when it mattered.

Neto made a terrific save from Diogo Jota in the 48th minute, Ibou Konate squandered a headed opportunity and, in the final throes, Cody Gakpo blasted over the bar after Alisson Becker – again exempt from any kind of criticism, the one Liverpool player whose standards have remained high – had hoisted one desperate last ball forward.

None of those misses, however, were comparable to Salah, the penalty awarded after VAR deemed that Adam Smith had raised an arm to block a Jota header, the Portuguese looking likely to score after James Milner’s cross to the back post invited him to attack.

‘We got a penalty, missed the penalty and now it looked a bit to me like if we score there, it would give us a proper boost,’ Klopp said. ‘But we didn't score from that and then you could see we were a bit in a rush.’

Salah, certainly, was in a rush at the final whistle as he was the first Liverpool player to leave the pitch as Bournemouth’s jubilant players cavorted, stopping only briefly to agree to a request from Jaidon Anthony to get his shirt in the tunnel afterwards.

Really, Salah would have wanted to bury his face in it after a day to forget. Bournemouth, by contrast, will not complain one iota. In the frantic, unforgiving world of the Premier League, you must take every opening that comes your way. They did. Liverpool, much to Klopp’s dismay, didn’t.