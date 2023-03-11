Durham
Change location
See more from this location?
Durham, NC
Yahoo Sports
Duke basketball vs. Virginia: Score prediction for ACC Tournament championship
By Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer,3 days ago
By Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer,3 days ago
Duke basketball will look to continue its “revenge tour” against Virginia on Saturday in the ACC Tournament championship game at Greensboro Coliseum. The 21st-ranked Blue...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0