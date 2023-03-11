Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon loss to UCLA means Ducks won't displace USC in NCAA bracket

By Matt Zemek,

3 days ago
In addition to the results on the NCAA Tournament bubble, the other games bubble teams pay attention to this time of year are the conference tournament games in which teams with minimal to no at-large hopes can swipe automatic bids. In the Pac-12, Oregon was that team heading into its conference tournament.

The Ducks were not going to get an at-large bid. They had to win the Pac-12 Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament. Had the Ducks won the Pac-12 Tournament, USC and especially Arizona State would have had more reason to worry. Oregon would have guaranteed itself a spot in the field of 68. Would the Pac-12 have been able to carry five bids? Unlikely. Arizona State would have probably been first on the chopping block, but if other bubble results from other parts of the country had also broken the wrong way, USC might have had more reason to sweat.

Well, we don’t have to worry about the Oregon scenario now.

The Ducks lost to UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals on Friday, locking Oregon out of the NCAA field and putting the Ducks in the NIT.

This is one more step for USC toward getting an NCAA Tournament berth, and going to the Round of 64 instead of the First Four.

Ducks Wire had more on Oregon’s loss in the Pac-12 Tournament.

