Bulls at Rockets: Saturday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

Photo by Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Rockets open a six-game homestand when the Chicago Bulls visit Toyota Center on Saturday night. It’s Houston’s longest streak of consecutive home games still left in the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Rockets enter with the NBA’s worst record, but there have been some encouraging signs from Houston’s young squad in recent days. They’ve won two of their last four games, and in Thursday’s overtime loss at Indiana, rookie forward Jabari Smith Jr. had the best game of his young career with a career-high 30 points and 12 rebounds. That line included a dramatic tying 3-pointer late in regulation.

Kevin Porter Jr., who usually starts at point guard for the Rockets, missed Thursday’s game due to a left thigh contusion. However, he’s probable to return versus the Bulls. Rookie guard TyTy Washington is also back with the Rockets after spending a brief stint with Houston’s NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The Rockets are already eliminated from the Western Conference playoff picture, while DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine’s Bulls are only a half-game back of the No. 10 spot in the East standings — which means a berth in the play-in tournament. Thus, at least on paper, Chicago enters Saturday’s game with more incentive to win.

When and How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11 Time: 7 p.m. Central

7 p.m. Central TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (15-51)

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: KJ Martin

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

Chicago Bulls (30-36)

Guard: Patrick Beverley

Guard: Alex Caruso

Forward: Zach LaVine

Forward: DeMar DeRozan

Center: Nikola Vucevic

Projected lineups are mostly based on each team’s previous game. The lone exception is Kevin Porter Jr. (probable) for Daishen Nix.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report lists Kevin Porter Jr. (left thigh contusion) as probable. Beyond that, the Rockets have two-way players Darius Days and Trevor Hudgins away from the team while playing for the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Chicago is listing Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery), Javonte Green (right knee surgery), and Justin Lewis (right knee surgery) as out.