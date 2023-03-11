GMA’s Whit Johnson replaces ousted lovers Amy Robach and TJ Holmes with plum Hollywood red carpet gig

GOOD Morning America's Whit Johnson has landed a place on the Oscars 2023 red carpet following the departure of Amy Robach and TJ Holmes.

Amy and TJ were axed from GMA after it emerged that they were romantically involved with another, and therefore will not be reporting from this year's Academy Awards.

Good Morning America host Whit Johnson has landed a place on the Oscars 2023 red carpet Credit: ABC

Whit spoke to fellow host Lara Spencer about it being his first ever time working at the Academy Awards Credit: ABC

In a video posted on GMA's Twitter account, 40-year-old Whit is seen talking to his fellow host Lara Spencer about the upcoming Oscars.

"Would you look who else is in town for this weekend's festivities, Mr Whit Johnson in the house!" Lara says as she introduces her colleague.

Whit, who was dressed in a smart navy blue checked suit and a crisp white shirt, joked: "They let me in!" as Lara laughed.

"So happy to have you and this is exciting for you because it's your first Oscars," she revealed.

"It's my first one, I'm a total rookie, I'm a total rookie! So very excited, obviously I've got my tuxedo, so step one accomplished!" Whit replied.

He then revealed: "I've been watching the movies, putting in some serious hours, got through most of those."

"Is there like a movie or story as you've been studying for this big assignment, that has really grabbed you?" Lara then asked.

"I love the comeback stories of this Oscars season," Whit admitted, before saying: "Ke Huy Quan is my favourite really to win, and I hope he does because this is my generation, I grew up on him."

He then said: "We're excited about our coverage, we've got days and hours worth of coverage coming up throughout the weekend.

"We've got some exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes and we just need to make sure we don't spill anything on this champagne carpet, it'll be alright!"

"Just enjoy every second of it, and just understand you will not be sleeping!" Lara then told him, and he replied: "Yes I'm already preparing for that!"

GMA viewers were delighted to see Whit in Hollywood and commented on the Twitter clip.

One person wrote: "A great team!! I loved @willganss segment of the incredible actors/actresses who are nominated for an Oscar. So many inspirational stories."

And another person tweeted: "Go Whit! See you this weekend! #Oscars."

Last year, TJ and Amy were the ones reporting live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles as the annual ceremony got underway.

NO MORE AMY AND TJ

However, the duo no longer work for ABC following the news that they're more than friends and colleagues.

Earlier this year, news broke that ABC had officially ended its relationship with the former anchors.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and TJ Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a network spokesperson announced in January.

With their futures in broadcasting looking unclear, the two have been enjoying numerous vacations since their affair was ousted in November 2022.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Amy and TJ have pitched an idea for a new talk show to rival Live with Kelly and Mark just one month after losing their jobs over their secret relationship.

Amy, 50, and TJ, 45, have decided to pitch an idea for a new "up close and personal" talk show to CBS, NBC, and CNN, the DailyMail has revealed.

According to the outlet, the couple is "aggressively" pitching a new program that will show off not only their on-air talent but also their "chemistry."

Though most of the plans have not been revealed, sources say they are suggesting an "up close and personal" chat to give the networks a daytime TV push.

Their approach to pitch themselves as a couple is timely considering the recent announcement that Kelly Ripa will be joined on Live by her husband Mark Consuelos after Ryan Seacrest's departure.

One TV executive told the DailyMail: "Think about it. You have a show with two attractive hosts that does pretty well and then boom - the sexy romantic drama of the decade unfolds with your two stars.

"Who wouldn't want to watch them interact every day – see those sparks fly?"

Insiders shared that the pair have been presenting their pitch while in Los Angeles, where they attended public relations legend Howard Bragman's funeral on Sunday.

The memorial was their first public outing together as an official couple.

Lara warned 40-year-old Whit that he won't be getting any sleep this weekend Credit: ABC

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach reporting from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the 2022 Oscars Credit: Getty