LAWSUITS CLAIM KEY WEST DOCTOR INJECTED PATIENTS WITH ILLEGAL, CHEAPER, FOREIGN VERSIONS OF COSMETIC FILLERS By Mandy Miles, 3 days ago

Two lawsuits filed this month against Key West doctor Adrienne Curran and Doctors Spa of Duval Square, Inc. claim Curran defrauded and misled patients by ...