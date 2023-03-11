Open in App
Georgia State
Who ran the fastest 40-yard dash time at the 2023 NFL combine?

By James Morgan,

5 days ago
The 40-yard dash is always the most talked about event of the NFL combine. The 2023 NFL combine was no different. Running a fast 40-yard dash time helps a prospect’s NFL draft stock. Just how much a speedy 40-yard dash impacts a player’s draft status is up for debate, but it matters. Nobody is looking for slow players at skill positions in the NFL.

Former Georgia Bulldog star Kelee Ringo ran one of the ten fastest times in the 40-yard dash at the combine. Ringo ran the fastest time of anyone over 200 pounds.

Here’s a look at who ran the 10 fastest 40-yard dash times at the 2023 NFL combine:

1. Michigan corner DJ Turner II (4.26)

