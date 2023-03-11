Aleksej Pokusevski assigned to the G League's OKC Blue

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Saturday that they have assigned third-year forward Aleksej Pokusevski to the G League’s OKC Blue.

Recently, the Thunder have assigned Pokusevski multiple times to the Blue as a way to allow him to get practice time in — it does not necessarily mean he will play for the Blue. Pokusevski suffered a tibial fracture on Dec. 27 and has been recovering from the injury since.

With 16 games and less than a month remaining in the regular season, the 21-year-old is aiming to make a comeback before the season concludes.

Before breaking his leg, Pokusevski was enjoying the best season of his young career, averaging 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 blocks in 31 games.