Thunder vs. Pelicans: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

This will be an extremely important game related to the standings. The Thunder (31-35) trail the Pelicans (32-34) by one game for the 10th spot as the Western Conference standings are jam packed with a month remaining in the season.

The Thunder will have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams back after a one-game absence while the availability of Brandon Ingram is questionable. Depending on Ingram’s status, this could impact the outcome of the game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11 Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

7:30 p.m. CT TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Jaylin Williams

New Orleans Pelicans

CJ McCollum

Trey Murphy III

Herb Jones

Naji Marshall

Jonas Valanciunas

Thunder at Pelicans notable injuries

Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Aleksej Pokusevski is out due to a tibial fracture. Kenrich Williams is out due to wrist surgery.

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram is questionable due to an ankle sprain. Zion Williamson is out due to a hamstring strain. Jose Alvarado is out due to a tibial stress reaction. Larry Nance Jr. is out due to an ankle sprain. E.J. Liddell is out due to torn ACL recovery.