Real Madrid 3-1 Espanyol: Galacticos come back from going a goal down to end three-game winless run

Real Madrid headed to this Champions League second leg against Liverpool with a comfortable home win over Espanyol.

Vinicius was the catalyst for the three points that help them close the gap on Barcelona at the top to six points. But they started poorly and gave the visitors a goal start.

Espanyol were looking for their first win at the Bernabeu since 1996 and they got off to a flier when Joselu put them in front. There was a clash in midfield between Sergi Darder and Aurélien Tchouaméni but it was ignored by the referee and the visitors made the most of the decision to play on.

A long ball went out to Ruben Sanchez and he ran in behind Eduardo Camavinga taking the ball on his chest before drilling a low cross in towards Joselu.

The top Spanish scorer in La Liga finished first time into the top corner and Espanyol had the early lead.

Real Madrid responded with Dani Carvajal firing over from Vinicius’ cross. As always the Brazilian carried the most threat and he got his team level on 21 minutes with anoher brilliant individual goal. He cut in from the left and on his right foot and fired a shot through a crowd of four pink-shirted Espanyol defenders to make it 1-1.

Madrid’s tails were up now and there were several chances to go ahead. First Rodrygo cut in from the right but saw Fernando Pacheco block his shot at the near post. Then Toni Kroos shot over.

Vinicius’ wings were clipped shortly afterwards, not by Espanyol but by the referee. Jorge Figuerola booked the winger after a harmless looking foul that was barely worthy of the match official’s whistle – much less his card.

It did not stop Vinicius creating the second Madrid goal although he played a minor part. He rolled the ball to Tchouameni whose brilliant cross with the outside of his left foot was headed in by Eder Militao to make it 2-1.

Once in front Real Madrid relaxed somewhat with their thoughts on the visit of Liverpool. Luka Modric was taken off with that game in mind but the changes also meant Marco Asensio could came and stake his claim for a place in the Champions League second leg.

He only had one chance and he buried it. Nacho carried the ball out from the back and threaded it through the middle for Asensio to run on to. The Spain forward swept it confidently past Pacheco and it was gane over. Madrid move six points behind Barcelona ahead of their game away at Athletic Bilbao tomorrow.

More importantly they go into the game against Liverpool feeling more like themselves after the post-Anfield blip that has blighted them in recent games.

Match Facts

Real Madrid starting XI (4-3-3) : 1 Courtois, 2 Carvajal, 3 Militao, 6 Nacho, 12 Camavinga, 18 Tchouameni, 8 Kroos, 10 Modric, 15 Valverde, 20 Vinicius, 21 Rodrygo.

Substitutes: 26 Lopez, 13 Lunin, 11 Asensio, 19 Ceballos, 24 Diaz, 7 Hazard, 17 Lucas, 16 Odriozola, 39 Rodriguez, 22 Rudiger, 5 Vallejo.

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

Espanyol starting XI (4- 4-2) : 13 Pacheco, 4 Cabrera, 24 Gomez, 23 Montes, 2 Gil, 17 Branthwaite, 15 Gragera, 12 Vinicius Souza, Sanchez, 9 Joselu, 10 Darder.

Substitutes: 25 Fernendez, 1 Garcia, 5 Calero, 20 Exposito, 19 Gomez, 16 Lazo, 21 Melamed, 14 Olivan, 18 Pierre-Gabriel, 7 Puado, 6 Suarez, 22 Vidal.

Coach: Jose Gragera

Referee: Jorge Figueroa Vazquez