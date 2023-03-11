Open in App
Usman Nurmagomedov doesn't care who comes next in Bellator grand prix

By Matt Erickson,

5 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Usman Nurmagomedov’s resume continued its expansion Friday with a monumental win.

Lightweight champion Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) backed up why oddsmakers had him as much as a 25-1 favorite to beat former UFC and WEC champ Benson Henderson (30-12 MMA, 7-7 BMMA) in the Bellator 292 main event. The champ landed a brilliantly timed and placed question mark kick that knocked Henderson to the canvas.

That was the beginning of what ultimately became a rear-naked choke for Nurmagomedov to retain his title and move on into the Bellator lightweight grand prim semifinals. Henderson announced his retirement after the loss.

“I was not in a rush to finish him because I knew that if I waste too much energy, he might get away – and then it’s going to cost me a lot,” Nurmagomedov said through a translator. “So I was taking my time, and then when I saw the opportunity, I grabbed it, and I went all the way.”

Nurmagomedov said he will observe Ramadan soon, then resume hard training after that. His next assignment will be in the semifinals against the winner of Mansour Barnaoui and Brent Primus, who fight at Bellator 296 in May.

But he said it doesn’t matter who it is.

“I honestly don’t care,” Nurmagomedov said. “It can be Barnaoui or Brent. I really don’t care. See you in the second round with any(one).”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 292.

