Darren Till tells BKFC to make 'astronomical offer' for him to 'f*ck Mike Perry up'

Now that both men are no longer under UFC contract, a long-awaited showdown between Darren Till and Mike Perry could realistically happen.

Former welterweight title challenger Till was granted his request for a UFC release this month, making him one of the most coveted free agents in combat sports. The Brit has said he will be surveying all his options as he looks to rectify lingering health issues, and one of the compelling options of BKFC.

In particular, a matchup between Till and Perry that has been teased for years could finally come to fruition. Perry has been fighting outside the UFC after parting ways in 2021, and is currently scheduled to face former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the main event of BKFC 41 on April 29.

“The likes of boxing and BKFC and some of these are others (are options), if the money is right – and the offers I’ve been getting thrown at me have been a little bit crazy,” Till told MMA Junkie. “I didn’t know offers like that existed. I’m sure I could go in there and f*ck Mike Perry up, as we were meant to fight. Make a bit of money, get the body healthy, and whether the UFC like it or not, get back to the UFC. That’s still my main focus.”

Shortly after news of Till’s release surfaced, BKFC officials issued a statement to MMA Junkie expressing interest in acquiring his services. Till expects an offer to come through, but said it better be a lucrative one, or he won’t give it any consideration.

“They’re going to approach me, but if they are going to approach me, don’t waste my time,” Till said. “Offer me something astronomical. Otherwise, nope. I don’t need it.”

Till and Perry have had a rollercoaster relationship where they were bitter rivals, cordial training partners and everything in between. Perry has found success out of the octagon with BKFC, however, and Till said he’s curious to see how the fight with Rockhold plays out.

“Mike’s a dog, but Luke’s big – Luke’s a big dude,” Till said. “They’re fighting 185, but listen, it’s bare knuckle fighting. Anything can happen. Has Luke still got the chin that he once had? Don’t know, so it’s a good fight. They’re going to lose a lot of brain cells, so I hope they’re getting paid for it.”