Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Darren Till tells BKFC to make 'astronomical offer' for him to 'f*ck Mike Perry up'

By Mike Bohn,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gk1eR_0lFe8fub00

Now that both men are no longer under UFC contract, a long-awaited showdown between Darren Till and Mike Perry could realistically happen.

Former welterweight title challenger Till was granted his request for a UFC release this month, making him one of the most coveted free agents in combat sports. The Brit has said he will be surveying all his options as he looks to rectify lingering health issues, and one of the compelling options of BKFC.

In particular, a matchup between Till and Perry that has been teased for years could finally come to fruition. Perry has been fighting outside the UFC after parting ways in 2021, and is currently scheduled to face former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the main event of BKFC 41 on April 29.

“The likes of boxing and BKFC and some of these are others (are options), if the money is right – and the offers I’ve been getting thrown at me have been a little bit crazy,” Till told MMA Junkie. “I didn’t know offers like that existed. I’m sure I could go in there and f*ck Mike Perry up, as we were meant to fight. Make a bit of money, get the body healthy, and whether the UFC like it or not, get back to the UFC. That’s still my main focus.”

Shortly after news of Till’s release surfaced, BKFC officials issued a statement to MMA Junkie expressing interest in acquiring his services. Till expects an offer to come through, but said it better be a lucrative one, or he won’t give it any consideration.

“They’re going to approach me, but if they are going to approach me, don’t waste my time,” Till said. “Offer me something astronomical. Otherwise, nope. I don’t need it.”

Till and Perry have had a rollercoaster relationship where they were bitter rivals, cordial training partners and everything in between. Perry has found success out of the octagon with BKFC, however, and Till said he’s curious to see how the fight with Rockhold plays out.

“Mike’s a dog, but Luke’s big – Luke’s a big dude,” Till said. “They’re fighting 185, but listen, it’s bare knuckle fighting. Anything can happen. Has Luke still got the chin that he once had? Don’t know, so it’s a good fight. They’re going to lose a lot of brain cells, so I hope they’re getting paid for it.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Former Bears RB David Montgomery shares gratitude, bids Chicago farewell
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Lions fans are not happy about losing RB Jamaal Williams
Detroit, MI11 hours ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ18 hours ago
DeMarcus Walker reacts to joining the Bears
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Harry Hamilin’s Ex-Wife Nicollette Sheridan Says Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Producers Are “Desperate”; Knocking On Her Door
Beverly Hills, CA1 day ago
Report: Mike Vrabel 'hates' ex-Titans RG Nate Davis
Nashville, TN1 day ago
UNC basketball named an NCAA Tournament ‘snub’
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Commanders' fans react to Taylor Heinicke's departure
Washington, DC2 hours ago
Why Bengals lost Vonn Bell in free agency
Cincinnati, OH23 hours ago
Commanders checked in with recently retired QB Chad Henne
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy