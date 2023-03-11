ksl.com

Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95 By Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95, 3 days ago

By Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95, 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — Bud Grant, the stoic and demanding Hall of Fame coach who took the Minnesota Vikings and their mighty Purple People Eaters defense to ...