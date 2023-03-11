Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
ESPN

Bud Grant, who led Vikings to 4 Super Bowls in HOF career, dies

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9dY6_0lFe1A4500

Bud Grant, the Hall of Fame coach who led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances, has died at the age of 95, the Vikings announced Saturday.

In Grant's 28 seasons as a head coach in Canada and with the Vikings, his teams reached the playoffs 20 times, played in 10 championship games and won four titles. However, none of those titles came in the NFL, as he became the first coach to lose four Super Bowls.

Grant was the first person to be inducted into both the CFL Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He had a career regular-season record of 158-96-5 in the NFL and 102-56-2 in the CFL and went a combined 26-20-1 in the postseason between the two leagues.

"No single individual more defined the Minnesota Vikings than Bud Grant," Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf and their family said in a statement. "A once-in-a lifetime man, Bud will forever be synonymous with success, toughness, the north and the Vikings."

Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter remembered Grant for his continued connection to the Hall "well into his 90s."

"There are so many adjectives appropriate to describe Coach Bud Grant: legendary, determined, successful," Porter said in a statement. "Underneath his outwardly stoic demeanor that some misunderstood as a coldness laid the warm heart of a man who truly loved his players and the sport of football."

Born Harry Peter Grant Jr., Grant joined the Navy during World War II after graduating from high school in Superior, Wisconsin. At Naval Station Great Lakes near Chicago, Grant played on a football team coached by Paul Brown, who would become one of the NFL's greatest coaches.

Grant later attended Minnesota, where he won nine letters in three sports (football, basketball, baseball) before being drafted by the NBA's Minneapolis Lakers and the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles . He chose basketball at first and was a member of the Lakers' 1949-50 championship team.

"I am so saddened by today's news. Before joining the Vikings, I had long known the legacy of Bud Grant, the Minnesota icon who carried himself with class and integrity. From afar, I admired his impact on the Vikings franchise and the NFL," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said in a statement. "And then I got here, and Bud was one of the first people to warmly greet me when I walked through the doors of this facility. I didn't realize at the time I would be so blessed to build a close friendship with him over the next year."

After two NBA seasons, during which he averaged 2.6 points, Grant changed sports and played both sides of the ball for two seasons with the Eagles. He caught 56 passes for 997 yards and seven touchdowns in 1952, then left to play for the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

He was one of the CFL's top receivers for four seasons, making such an impression with his on-field adjustments that he was offered the head-coaching position in 1957. It was a smart move by the Blue Bombers, who would advance to six Grey Cups -- winning four -- in Grant's 10 seasons as coach.

"He impacted so many lives on and off the field," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie tweeted . "What he accomplished in his playing and coaching career was legendary and inspiring."

In 1967, the Vikings lured Grant back to Minnesota, where his calm demeanor and purple baseball cap would be a fixture on the sideline for 18 of the next 19 seasons. The Vikings hadn't reached the playoffs and had finished above .500 only once since they joined the NFL in 1961. They went 3-8-3 in Grant's first season -- and then everything changed.

"I am so fortunate to have been able to spend the last year getting to know Bud Grant. He was one of the most innovative, talented and wise people in the history of the NFL," Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. "His commitment to diversity, while not talked about enough, was ahead of his time and provided so much opportunity for others. His amazing life was one of a kind, being a multi-sport athlete at his beloved University of Minnesota, getting drafted in both the NFL and the NBA, playing in both leagues and ultimately becoming a hall of fame head coach in both the CFL and NFL. What's truly inspiring is that he accomplished all of that while also being committed to his family and to helping others."

The Vikings went 8-6 in 1968 to win the division and make their first playoff appearance. In 1969, they won the NFL championship and advanced to Super Bowl IV, which they lost 23-7 to the AFL's Kansas City Chiefs . It was the first of what would be many near misses for Grant.

Starting in 1973, the Vikings went to the Super Bowl three times in four years, but each time, they came up short. Minnesota reached the NFC Championship Game in 1977, but that turned out to be Grant's last good chance. He took the Vikings to the playoffs two more times but never advanced beyond the second round again.

Grant retired after the 1983 season but made a one-year return in 1985 after the Vikings had gone 3-13 under Les Steckel. When Grant was finished for good, only seven coaches had won more games.

"We cherished the times we had together, listening to his tremendous stories and soaking up his knowledge of the game," the Wilfs said in their statement. "Most importantly, we are thankful we were able to get to know Bud on a personal level and see first-hand his love for his family. We join members of the Vikings organization, the generation of players Bud impacted, the people of Minnesota and the entire NFL in mourning this monumental loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bud's family and friends in this difficult time."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI23 hours ago
Harrison Smith Wins Day 1 of Vikings Free Agency
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Vikings Fill QB Opening with an Old Friend
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Vikings Make Big Splash Signing
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin dropped his 100-million-dollar lawsuit against Marriott
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys Big Trade Today
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Baker Mayfield agrees to 1-year deal with NFC team
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Trent Dilfer head coach contract revealed
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Tom Sizemore’s doctors 'have recommended end-of-life decision' after brain aneurysm: 'No further hope'
Los Angeles, CA16 days ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX2 days ago
Commanders checked in with recently retired QB Chad Henne
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Celtics' Marcus Smart fined for actions vs. Hawks, Trae Young
Boston, MA2 days ago
Delaware star Jameer Nelson Jr. enters transfer portal
Newark, DE2 days ago
Look: Terrible Call At World Baseball Classic Is Going Viral
Washington, DC2 days ago
NFL Team Proposes Special Uniform Change For 2023
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Sources: Arkansas State fires Mike Balado after 6 seasons
Jonesboro, AR2 hours ago
Kings' Trey Lyles suspended; Bucks' Brook Lopez fined for fight
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Adam Thielen set to visit with Panthers on Wednesday
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy