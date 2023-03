The NFL season may be over, but there is still spring football to keep you occupied this weekend.

Week 4 of the XFL season rages onward, with some definitive matchups as the season approaches its halfway point. There are four games set to be played this weekend and some former members of the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking the field during those games.

Find out how to watch and stream the upcoming games down below.

Houston Roughnecks at Orlando Guardians

Game information:

When: Saturday, Mar. 11, 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Florida

Broadcast Network: FX

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Rosters:

San Antonio Brahmas at Seattle Sea Dragons

Game information:

When: Saturday, Mar. 11, 9:00 p.m. CT

Where: Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington

Broadcast Network: FX

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Rosters:

Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks

Game information:

When: Sunday, Mar. 12, 3:00 p.m. CT

Where: The Dome at America’s Center – St. Louis, Missouri

Broadcast Network: ESPN2

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Rosters:

Vegas Vipers at D.C. Defenders

Game information:

When: Sunday, Mar. 12, 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Audi Field – Washington, D.C.

Broadcast Network: ESPN2

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)